Oscar 2025 | Vermiglio tra i “film eleggibili” per l’Academy

Ci siamo, l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha iniziato a fornire le prime indicazioni riguardo i “film eleggibili” in vista degli Oscar 2025.

La lunga lista che vi proponiamo qui di seguito fornisce informazioni riguardo i film eleggibili nelle categorie “Miglior Lungometraggio d’Animazione“, “Miglior Documentario” e “Miglior Lungometraggio Internazionale“, categoria quest’ultima che interessa molto da vicino a noi italiani. Ebbene, per buona pace degli appassionati di cinema del belpaese, Vermiglio di Maura Delpero dopo la segnalazione del Comitato di Selezione presso l’Anica (il nostro articolo) è presente nella lista.

Il prossimo passo ora saranno le votazioni preliminari, che si terranno dal 9 al 13 dicembre, con le shortlist verranno annunciate il 17 dicembre. L’annuncio delle nomination, invece, è previsto per il 17 gennaio 2025, con la cerimonia di consegna degli Oscars® che si terrà a Los Angeles il 2 marzo 2025.

Oscar 2025 | I Film Eleggibili per 3 Categorie

Miglior lungometraggio animato

Art College 1994

Captain Avispa

Chicken for Linda!

The Colors Within

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Despicable Me 4

Flow

The Garfield Movie

Ghost Cat Anzu

The Glassworker

The Imaginary

Inside Out 2

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Kung Fu Panda 4

Living Large

Look Back

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Mars Express

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Piece by Piece

Rocket Club: Across the Cosmos

Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds

Spellbound

Sultana’s Dream

That Christmas

Thelma the Unicorn

Transformers One

Ultraman: Rising

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Sono 169 i documentari eleggibili.

Miglior documentario

Adrianne & the Castle

After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home

Agent of Happiness

Am I Racist?

American Cats: The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly

Americans with No Address

America’s Burning

And So It Begins

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Bad Faith

Bad River

Behind the Mist

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Black Girls

Blind Spot

Blink

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

The Body Politic

Bread & Roses

Brief Tender Light

Carol Doda Topless at the Condor

Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg

Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins

The Commandant’s Shadow

Copa 71

The Cowboy and the Queen

Dahomey

Daughters

Death without Mercy

Einhundertvier

Elton John: Never Too Late

Eno

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Escape from Extinction Rewilding

Every Little Thing

The Fabulous Gold Harvesting Machine

Farming the Revolution Favoriten

Federer: Twelve Final Days

Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey

500 Days in the Wild

The Flats

Flipside

Following Harry

Food and Country

Food, Inc. 2

Forgetting the Many: The Royal Pardon of Alan Turing

Frank Miller: American Genius

Frida

From Ground Zero

Gaucho Gaucho

Girls State

God & Country

Gonzo for Democracy

The Grab

The Greatest Night in Pop

Happy Campers

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes

Hollywoodgate

Homegrown

How to Come Alive with Norman Mailer

Hummingbirds

I Am: Celine Dion

I Can’t Breathe

In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema

Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All

Intercepted

Invisible Nation

It Happened on Our Ground

Jewel of the Desert

Jim Henson Idea Man

Join or Die

Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones

Kiss the Future

The Landscape and the Fury

The Last Journey

The Last of the Sea Women

The Last Ones

Leap of Faith

Left Behind

Legacy: The De-Colonized History of South Africa

Look Into My Eyes

Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill

The Lost Legacy of Tony Gaudio

Lovely Jackson

Lover of Men, The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln

Luther: Never Too Much

Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

Majority Rules

Marching in the Dark

Martha

Maya and the Wave

Mediha

Merchant Ivory

Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory

Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Music by John Williams

My Sweet Land

Natterer’s Treasure

Never Look Away

A New Kind of Wilderness

New Wave

No One Asked You

No Other Land

Nocturnes

Nurse Unseen

October H8te: The Fight for the Soul of America

Of Color and Ink

One Person, One Vote?

1489

One with the Whale

Ozogoche

Patrice: The Movie

A Photographic Memory

Piece by Piece

Porcelain War

Power Queendom

Ray of Hope

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Remembering Gene Wilder

Resurgo Detroit: The Rise from Within

Resynator

Sabbath Queen

Samuel: Hollywood vs Hollywood

Seeking Mavis Beacon

Separated

She Rises Up

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru

The Sixth

64 Days – The Insurrection Playbook

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Sorry/Not Sorry

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse in China

Stolen Time

Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink

Studio One Forever

Sugarcane

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Sweetheart Deal

Taking Venice

The Taste of Mango

The Tuba Thieves 2073

Uncropped

Unfightable

Union

Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World

Vigilantes Inc.: America’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen

War Game

We Will Dance Again

Welcome to Babel

Whale Restaurant

Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?

Will & Harper

William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill

The World According to Allee Willis

The World Is Family

Yintah

Zurawski v Texas

Le pellicole internazionali provengono da 85 paesi.

Miglior lungometraggio internazionale

Albania, Waterdrop

Algeria, Algiers

Argentina, Kill the Jockey

Armenia, Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev

Austria, The Devil’s Bath

Bangladesh, The Wrestler

Belgium, Julie Keeps Quiet

Bolivia, Own Hand

Bosnia and Herzegovina, My Late Summer

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Bulgaria, Triumph

Cambodia, Meeting with Pol Pot

Cameroon, Kismet

Canada, Universal Language

Chile, In Her Place

Colombia, La Suprema

Costa Rica, Memories of a Burning Body

Croatia, Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

Dominican Republic, Aire Just Breathe

Ecuador, Behind the Mist

Egypt, Flight 404

Estonia, 8 Views of Lake Biwa

Finland, Family Time

France, Emilia Pérez

Georgia, The Antique

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Greece, Murderess

Guatemala, Rita

Hong Kong, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Hungary, Semmelweis

Iceland, Touch

India, Lost Ladies

Indonesia, Women from Rote Island

Iran, In the Arms of the Tree

Iraq, Baghdad Messi

Ireland, Kneecap

Israel, Come Closer

Italy, Vermiglio

Japan, Cloud

Kazakhstan, Bauryna Salu

Kenya, Nawi

Kyrgyzstan, Paradise at Mother’s Feet

Latvia, Flow

Lebanon, Arzé

Lithuania, Drowning Dry

Malaysia, Abang Adik Malta, Castillo

Mexico, Sujo

Mongolia, If Only I Could Hibernate

Montenegro, Supermarket

Morocco, Everybody Loves Touda

Nepal, Shambhala

Netherlands, Memory Lane

Nigeria, Mai Martaba

Norway, Armand

Pakistan, The Glassworker

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Panama, Wake Up Mom

Paraguay, The Last Ones

Peru, Yana-Wara

Philippines, And So It Begins

Poland, Under the Volcano

Portugal, Grand Tour

Romania, Three Kilometres to the End of the World

Senegal, Dahomey

Serbia, Russian Consul

Singapore, La Luna

Slovakia, The Hungarian Dressmaker

Slovenia, Family Therapy

South Africa, Old Righteous Blues

South Korea, 12.12: The Day

Spain, Saturn Return

Sweden, The Last Journey

Switzerland, Queens

Taiwan, Old Fox

Tajikistan, Melody

Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Tunisia, Take My Breath

Turkey, Life

Ukraine, La Palisiada

United Kingdom, Santosh

Venezuela, Back to Life

Vietnam, Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano

