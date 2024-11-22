Oscar 2025 | Vermiglio tra i “film eleggibili” per l’Academy
Ci siamo, l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha iniziato a fornire le prime indicazioni riguardo i “film eleggibili” in vista degli Oscar 2025.
La lunga lista che vi proponiamo qui di seguito fornisce informazioni riguardo i film eleggibili nelle categorie “Miglior Lungometraggio d’Animazione“, “Miglior Documentario” e “Miglior Lungometraggio Internazionale“, categoria quest’ultima che interessa molto da vicino a noi italiani. Ebbene, per buona pace degli appassionati di cinema del belpaese, Vermiglio di Maura Delpero dopo la segnalazione del Comitato di Selezione presso l’Anica (il nostro articolo) è presente nella lista.
Il prossimo passo ora saranno le votazioni preliminari, che si terranno dal 9 al 13 dicembre, con le shortlist verranno annunciate il 17 dicembre. L’annuncio delle nomination, invece, è previsto per il 17 gennaio 2025, con la cerimonia di consegna degli Oscars® che si terrà a Los Angeles il 2 marzo 2025.
Oscar 2025 | I Film Eleggibili per 3 Categorie
Miglior lungometraggio animato
Art College 1994
Captain Avispa
Chicken for Linda!
The Colors Within
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Despicable Me 4
Flow
The Garfield Movie
Ghost Cat Anzu
The Glassworker
The Imaginary
Inside Out 2
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Kung Fu Panda 4
Living Large
Look Back
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Mars Express
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Piece by Piece
Rocket Club: Across the Cosmos
Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds
Spellbound
Sultana’s Dream
That Christmas
Thelma the Unicorn
Transformers One
Ultraman: Rising
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Sono 169 i documentari eleggibili.
Miglior documentario
Adrianne & the Castle
After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home
Agent of Happiness
Am I Racist?
American Cats: The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly
Americans with No Address
America’s Burning
And So It Begins
At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking
Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme
Bad Faith
Bad River
Behind the Mist
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Black Girls
Blind Spot
Blink
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
The Body Politic
Bread & Roses
Brief Tender Light
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid
¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins
The Commandant’s Shadow
Copa 71
The Cowboy and the Queen
Dahomey
Daughters
Death without Mercy
Einhundertvier
Elton John: Never Too Late
Eno
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
Escape from Extinction Rewilding
Every Little Thing
The Fabulous Gold Harvesting Machine
Farming the Revolution Favoriten
Federer: Twelve Final Days
Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey
500 Days in the Wild
The Flats
Flipside
Following Harry
Food and Country
Food, Inc. 2
Forgetting the Many: The Royal Pardon of Alan Turing
Frank Miller: American Genius
Frida
From Ground Zero
Gaucho Gaucho
Girls State
God & Country
Gonzo for Democracy
The Grab
The Greatest Night in Pop
Happy Campers
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes
Hollywoodgate
Homegrown
How to Come Alive with Norman Mailer
Hummingbirds
I Am: Celine Dion
I Can’t Breathe
In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema
Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All
Intercepted
Invisible Nation
It Happened on Our Ground
Jewel of the Desert
Jim Henson Idea Man
Join or Die
Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones
Kiss the Future
The Landscape and the Fury
The Last Journey
The Last of the Sea Women
The Last Ones
Leap of Faith
Left Behind
Legacy: The De-Colonized History of South Africa
Look Into My Eyes
Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill
The Lost Legacy of Tony Gaudio
Lovely Jackson
Lover of Men, The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln
Luther: Never Too Much
Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
Majority Rules
Marching in the Dark
Martha
Maya and the Wave
Mediha
Merchant Ivory
Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory
Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Music by John Williams
My Sweet Land
Natterer’s Treasure
Never Look Away
A New Kind of Wilderness
New Wave
No One Asked You
No Other Land
Nocturnes
Nurse Unseen
October H8te: The Fight for the Soul of America
Of Color and Ink
One Person, One Vote?
1489
One with the Whale
Ozogoche
Patrice: The Movie
A Photographic Memory
Piece by Piece
Porcelain War
Power Queendom
Ray of Hope
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Remembering Gene Wilder
Resurgo Detroit: The Rise from Within
Resynator
Sabbath Queen
Samuel: Hollywood vs Hollywood
Seeking Mavis Beacon
Separated
She Rises Up
The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru
The Sixth
64 Days – The Insurrection Playbook
Skywalkers: A Love Story
Sorry/Not Sorry
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse in China
Stolen Time
Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink
Studio One Forever
Sugarcane
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Sweetheart Deal
Taking Venice
The Taste of Mango
The Tuba Thieves 2073
Uncropped
Unfightable
Union
Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World
Vigilantes Inc.: America’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen
War Game
We Will Dance Again
Welcome to Babel
Whale Restaurant
Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?
Will & Harper
William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill
The World According to Allee Willis
The World Is Family
Yintah
Zurawski v Texas
Le pellicole internazionali provengono da 85 paesi.
Miglior lungometraggio internazionale
Albania, Waterdrop
Algeria, Algiers
Argentina, Kill the Jockey
Armenia, Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev
Austria, The Devil’s Bath
Bangladesh, The Wrestler
Belgium, Julie Keeps Quiet
Bolivia, Own Hand
Bosnia and Herzegovina, My Late Summer
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Bulgaria, Triumph
Cambodia, Meeting with Pol Pot
Cameroon, Kismet
Canada, Universal Language
Chile, In Her Place
Colombia, La Suprema
Costa Rica, Memories of a Burning Body
Croatia, Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day
Czech Republic, Waves
Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
Dominican Republic, Aire Just Breathe
Ecuador, Behind the Mist
Egypt, Flight 404
Estonia, 8 Views of Lake Biwa
Finland, Family Time
France, Emilia Pérez
Georgia, The Antique
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Greece, Murderess
Guatemala, Rita
Hong Kong, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Hungary, Semmelweis
Iceland, Touch
India, Lost Ladies
Indonesia, Women from Rote Island
Iran, In the Arms of the Tree
Iraq, Baghdad Messi
Ireland, Kneecap
Israel, Come Closer
Italy, Vermiglio
Japan, Cloud
Kazakhstan, Bauryna Salu
Kenya, Nawi
Kyrgyzstan, Paradise at Mother’s Feet
Latvia, Flow
Lebanon, Arzé
Lithuania, Drowning Dry
Malaysia, Abang Adik Malta, Castillo
Mexico, Sujo
Mongolia, If Only I Could Hibernate
Montenegro, Supermarket
Morocco, Everybody Loves Touda
Nepal, Shambhala
Netherlands, Memory Lane
Nigeria, Mai Martaba
Norway, Armand
Pakistan, The Glassworker
Palestine, From Ground Zero
Panama, Wake Up Mom
Paraguay, The Last Ones
Peru, Yana-Wara
Philippines, And So It Begins
Poland, Under the Volcano
Portugal, Grand Tour
Romania, Three Kilometres to the End of the World
Senegal, Dahomey
Serbia, Russian Consul
Singapore, La Luna
Slovakia, The Hungarian Dressmaker
Slovenia, Family Therapy
South Africa, Old Righteous Blues
South Korea, 12.12: The Day
Spain, Saturn Return
Sweden, The Last Journey
Switzerland, Queens
Taiwan, Old Fox
Tajikistan, Melody
Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
Tunisia, Take My Breath
Turkey, Life
Ukraine, La Palisiada
United Kingdom, Santosh
Venezuela, Back to Life
Vietnam, Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano
