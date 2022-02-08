Oscar 2022 nomination
Oscar

Oscar 2022: l’Academy ha annunciato le nomination, c’è Sorrentino

Posted on Author Frenck CoppolaComment(0) 23 Views

Pochi istanti fa l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato in diretta streaming le attese nomination per gli Oscar 2022.

L’annuncio è arrivato pochi minuti fa attraverso una diretta streaming da Los Angeles presieduta dal duo di presentatori Leslie Jordan e Tracee Ellis Ross. La premiazione avverrà, come da previsione, il prossimo 27 marzo attraverso una cerimonia in presenza, con presentatore ancora non annunciato dall’Academy. In serata il nostro Andrea fornirà un commento approfondito sulle nomination, tra “gioie e dolori”.

Ecco la lunga lista delle nomination agli Oscar 2022, divisa ovviamente per categorie:

Miglior film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Miglior regia
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Miglior attrice protagonista
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Miglior attore protagonista
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice non protagonista
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Miglior attore non protagonista
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Miglior film d’animazione
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Miglior film in lingua straniera
Drive My Car
Flee
È stata la mano di Dio
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Miglior fotografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Miglior montaggio
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick.. Boom!

Miglior sonoro
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Miglior scenografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Migliori costumi
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Miglior trucco
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Migliori effetti speciali
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior colonna sonora
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madri parallele
The Power of the Dog

Miglior canzone originale
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Miglior cortometraggio
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Miglior documentario
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire

Articoli Correlati

oscar 2018 kimmel
Festival Celebrity Oscar People

Oscar 2018 – Annunciata la prima lista di presentatori

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi la primissima lista di celebrità hollywoodiane che avranno l’onore di presenziare come presentatori durante la mitica Notte degli Oscar 2018. Nel mostrarvi la lista dei primi presentatori degli Oscar, vi ricordiamo che la diretta andrà in onda esclusivamente su Sky il prossimo 4 marzo. Per

l'ora piu buia
Festival

MUAHS Awards – Per L’ora più Buia arrivano premi per trucco e acconciature

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Nella notte a Los Angeles sono stati assegnati i MUAHS Awards (Makeup Artist e Hair Stylist Guild), ovvero i premi assegnati dall’associazione americana degli acconciatori e dei truccatori. Domina l’evento L’ora più Buia. L’ora più Buia (Darkest Hour) si è portato a casa due premi durante la serata, ed ora ha messo una seria ipoteca

deadpool scioccato
Festival Oscar

[Oscar 2017] Deadpool e Suicide Squad in lizza per la nomination nella categoria Best Makeup e Hairstyling

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato quest’oggi i nomi dei sette finalisti in lizza per una nomination all’Oscar 2017 nella categoria Best Makeup e Hairstyling, o come a noi italiani piace chiamarlo, Miglior Trucco e Parrucco. A sorpresa tra i sette nomi spiccano niente di meno che due cinecomics, si tratta infatti

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.