Oscar 2022: l’Academy ha annunciato le nomination, c’è Sorrentino

Pochi istanti fa l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato in diretta streaming le attese nomination per gli Oscar 2022.
L’annuncio è arrivato pochi minuti fa attraverso una diretta streaming da Los Angeles presieduta dal duo di presentatori Leslie Jordan e Tracee Ellis Ross. La premiazione avverrà, come da previsione, il prossimo 27 marzo attraverso una cerimonia in presenza, con presentatore ancora non annunciato dall’Academy. In serata il nostro Andrea fornirà un commento approfondito sulle nomination, tra “gioie e dolori”.
Ecco la lunga lista delle nomination agli Oscar 2022, divisa ovviamente per categorie:
Miglior film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Miglior regia
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Miglior attrice protagonista
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Miglior attore protagonista
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Miglior attore non protagonista
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Miglior film d’animazione
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Miglior film in lingua straniera
Drive My Car
Flee
È stata la mano di Dio
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Miglior fotografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Miglior montaggio
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick.. Boom!
Miglior sonoro
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Miglior scenografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Migliori costumi
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Miglior trucco
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Migliori effetti speciali
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior colonna sonora
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madri parallele
The Power of the Dog
Miglior canzone originale
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Miglior cortometraggio
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Miglior documentario
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire