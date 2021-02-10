Oscar 2021 shortlist
Oscar

Oscar 2021: le shortlist dei film candidabili in 9 categorie

L’Academy questa notte ha pubblicato le shortlist dei film candidabili agli Oscar 2021 in ben 9 categorie, tra cui Miglior Film Straniero e Migliori Effetti Visivi.

Così anticipato nell’articolo del The Hollywood Reporter, le shortlist riguardano 9 categorie, ossia: Colonna Sonora, Brano Originale, Film Stranieri, Makeup e Hairstyling, Effetti Visivi, Documentari (anche i corti), e Cortometraggi live-action e animati.

L’Italia festeggia la presenza di Notturno di Gianfranco Rosi nella shortlist dei film candidabili come Miglior Documentario, nessun titolo italiano in quella relativa ai Migliori Film Stranieri. Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone è presente nella shortlist dei Migliori Makeup mentre Laura Pausini con il brano “Io Sì” potrebbe ambire ad una nomination per La Vita davanti a Sè.

Le candidature estratte dalla shortlist saranno annunciate il 15 marzo e le statuette saranno attribuite il 25 aprile, in ritardo di due mesi a causa della pandemia da coronavirus

Ecco le shortlist:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • All In: The Fight for Democracy
  • Boys State
  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • Gunda
  • MLK/FBI
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Notturno
  • The Painter and the Thief
  • 76 Days
  • Time
  • The Truffle Hunters
  • Welcome to Chechnya

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

  • Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
  • Call Center Blues
  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • Hysterical Girl
  • A Love Song for Latasha
  • The Speed Cubers
  • What Would Sophia Loren Do?

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
  • Chile, The Mole Agent
  • Czech Republic, Charlatan
  • Denmark, Another Round
  • France, Two of Us
  • Guatemala, La Llorona
  • Hong Kong, Better Days
  • Iran, Sun Children
  • Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
  • Mexico, I’m No Longer Here
  • Norway, Hope
  • Romania, Collective
  • Russia, Dear Comrades!
  • Taiwan, A Sun
  • Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
  • Emma
  • The Glorias
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • The Little Things
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • One Night in Miami
  • Pinocchio

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

  • Ammonite
  • Blizzard of Souls
  • Da 5 Bloods
  • The Invisible Man
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
  • The Little Things
  • Mank
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Minari
  • Mulan
  • News of the World
  • Soul
  • Tenet
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

  • “Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
  • “See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast
  • “Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
  • “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  • “Never Break” from Giving Voice
  • “Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
  • “lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
  • “Rain Song” from Minari
  • “Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!
  • “Loyal Brave True” from Mulan
  • “Free” from The One and Only Ivan
  • “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
  • “Green” from Sound of Metal
  • “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Kapaemahu
  • Opera
  • Out
  • The Snail and the Whale
  • To Gerard
  • Traces
  • Yes-People

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

  • Bittu
  • Da Yie
  • Feeling Through
  • The Human Voice
  • The Kicksled Choir
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • The Van
  • White Eye

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
  • Bloodshot
  • Love and Monsters
  • Mank
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Soul
  • Tenet
  • Welcome to Chechnya

