Oscar 2021: le shortlist dei film candidabili in 9 categorie

Posted on

L’Academy ha scelto di non avere un presentatore per l’edizione 2020 degli attesissimi Oscar del cinema. Così come accaduto per la scorsa edizione, gli Oscar 2020 non conteranno sulla presenza di un presentatore, la conferma è arrivata in serata attraverso un comunicato di Karey Burke, presidente entertainment del canale broadcast ABC. Ecco un passaggio del