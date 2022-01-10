National Society of Film Critics: trionfo per il giapponese Drive My Car

Dopo aver trionfato ai Golden Globe dove si è aggiudicato il premio come miglior film in lingua straniera, Drive My Car ha dominato anche ai National Society of Film Critics.

Da notare che il regista Ryusuke Hamaguchi si è aggiudicato il premio per la miglior regia sia per Drive My Car sia per Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, oltre che per la sceneggiatura del primo. E possiamo dire che agli Oscar farà la parte del leone, anche perché gli ultimi due film che hanno trionfato ai NSFC Awards (Nomadland e Parasite) hanno poi vinto la statuetta come miglior film.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei vincitori della 56a edizione dei National Society of Film Critics:

Best Picture: “Drive My Car”

Runners-up: “Petite Maman,” “The Power of the Dog”

Best Nonfiction Film: “Flee”

Runners-up: “Procession” and “The Velvet Underground”

Best Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car” and “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”)

Runners-up: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Céline Sciamma (“Petite Maman”)

Best Actress: Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Runners-up: Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Best Actor: Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)

Runners-up: Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

Best Supporting Actress: Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Runners-up: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Best Supporting Actor: Anders Danielsen Lie (“The Worst Person in the World”)

Runners-up: Vincent Lindon (“Titane”), Mike Faist (“West Side Story”), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (“Drive My Car”)

Runners-up: Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Best Cinematography: Andrew Droz Palermo (“The Green Knight”)

Runners-up: Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”), Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (“Memoria”)

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: Jean-Gabriel Périot’s documentary “Returning to Reims,” which draws on Didier Eribon’s 2009 memoir about his French hometown and the inequities of class and education that shaped him and his family.

Film Heritage Award: The late Bertrand Tavernier and Peter Bogdanovich, distinguished critic-filmmakers who never lost their passion for other people’s movies and film history.

Film Heritage Award: Maya Cade for the Black Film Archive, which expands knowledge of and access to Black films made between 1915 and 1979, and includes her critical essays that define the project and consider the films in relation to each other and to the cinema overall