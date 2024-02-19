MUAHS Awards: Saltburn e Maestro conquistano l’edizione 2024

Sabato scorso la Make Up Artists e Hair Stylists Guild ha annunciato i vincitori dell’undicesima edizione dei MUAHS Awards che hanno visto Saltburn e Maestro conquistare 2 riconoscimenti, mentre Barbie ottiene il Best Period and/or Character hair Styling.

Non solo cinema, tra i vincitori ci sono anche truccatori e acconciatori di serie tv e film tv dove spicca il lavoro su The Crown e Bridgerton. Tra i programmi tv imperversano Dancing with the stars e Saturday Night Live.

Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori dei MUAHS Awards 2024.

MUAHS Awards: tutti i vincitori

Best Contemporary Make-up: Saltburn (Siân Miller, Laura Allen)

Best Period and/or Character Make-up: Maestro (Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Best Spacial Make-up Effects: Maestro (kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: Saltburn (Siân Miller, Laura Allen)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: Barbie (Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick)

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-up: The Idol (Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn)

Best Period and/or Character Make-up: The Crown (Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman)

Best Special Make-up Effects: The Last of Us (Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: The Morning Show (Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up: Dancing with the Stars (Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf)

Best Period and/or Character Make-up: Saturday Night Live (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

Best Special Make-up Effects: Saturday Night Live (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: Dancing with the Stars (Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: Dancing with the Stars (Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding)

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-up: The Boulet Brothers Dragula (Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet)

Best Hair Styling:The Young and the Restless (Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-up: American Born Chinese (Jorjee Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn)

Best Hair Styling: The Santa Clauses (Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

Best Make-up: American Horror Stories: Delicate promo (Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin)

Best Hair Styling: American Horror Stories: Delicate promo (Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

Best Make-up: Dr.Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone)

Best Hair Styling: Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas! THe Musical ( Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Liz Printz, Thomas Augustin)







