MTV Movie & TV Awards: Ecco tutti i vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Si è conclusa da poche ore la cerimonia di premiazione, presentata da Vanessa Hudgens, degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 in onda dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles. Il pubblico di MTV ha quindi decretato i vincitori delle diverse categorie in gara.
Tante le star e le produzioni sia cinematografiche che televisive premiate, ma a trionfare letteralmente è stata Euphoria, la serie HBO infatti si è accaparrata 4 premi e precisamente:
- Best Show,
- Best Performance in a Show con Zendaya,
- Best Fight (Cassie vs. Maddy),
- Here for the Hookup.
Spider-Man: No Way Home ha complessivamente intascato due premi: quello per la categoria Best Movie e Tom Holland il premio Best Performance in a Movie. La serie Loky ha avuto due riconoscimenti: Breakthrough Performance a Sophia Di Martino e Best Team nuovamente alla Di Martino con Tom Hiddleston e Owen Wilson. Due riconoscimenti anche per Jennifer Lopez: Best Song per la canzone “On My Way” dal film “Sposami” e il prestigioso Generation Award, mentre l’altrettanto prestigioso Comedic Genius Award è stato assegnato a Jack Black
Tra gli altri vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards elenchiamo:
- Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow),
- Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City),
- Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy),
- Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega (Scream).
Di seguito tutti i vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
SCRIPTED CATEGORIES
BEST MOVIE:
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER
- Scream
- The Batman
- The Adam Project
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Dune
BEST SHOW:
- Euphoria — WINNER
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson, The Batman
- Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet, Dune
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- John Cena, Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter, Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy — WINNER
BEST HERO:
- Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow — WINNER
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN:
- Colin Farrell, The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City — WINNER
- James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti, You
- Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS:
- Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria
- Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
- Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever — WINNER
- Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman
- Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:
- Jenna Ortega, Scream — WINNER
- Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth, X
- Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST FIGHT:
- Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria — WINNER
- Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino, Loki — WINNER
BEST TEAM:
- Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki — WINNER
- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project
- Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, The Lost City
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP:
- Euphoria — WINNER
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG:
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up)
- “Little Star” – Dominic Fike (Euphoria)
- “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me) — WINNER
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
- “Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
- “Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (Turning Red)
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)
- “This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (Yellowjackets)
- “Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (Bridgerton)
- “Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
- “Dance With Me” (Heartstopper) — WINNER
- “Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- “America” – (West Side Story)
- “Holding Out For a Hero” (Euphoria)
- “The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (Cobra Kai)
- “Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)
- “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (Peacemaker)
- “Original Score” (Halo)
- “Million To One” – Camila Cabello (Cinderella)
- “Disco Forever” (House of Gucci)
UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY:
- Janet Jackson
- Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — WINNER
- The Beatles: Get Back
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW:
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset — WINNER
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST REALITY STAR:
- Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset — WINNER
- Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
- Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST REALITY ROMANCE:
- Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — WINNER
- Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy and Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES:
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW:
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef — WINNER
- Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES:
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show — WINNER
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW:
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER
BEST HOST:
- Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
- Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR:
- Bella Poarch — WINNER
- Benito Skinner
- Caleb Hearon
- Khaby Lame
- Megan Stalter
BEST FIGHT:
- “Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
- “Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,” The Real Housewives of Potomac
- “Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause,” Selling Sunset
- “Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard,” Summer House
- “Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN:
- Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love — WINNER
- Sher, Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Per chi si fosse perso la serata, la manifestazione sarà trasmessa in replica nei prossimi giorni su Sky canale 131 e su NOW.