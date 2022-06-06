MTV Movie & TV Awards: Ecco tutti i vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Si è conclusa da poche ore la cerimonia di premiazione, presentata da Vanessa Hudgens, degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 in onda dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles. Il pubblico di MTV ha quindi decretato i vincitori delle diverse categorie in gara.

Tante le star e le produzioni sia cinematografiche che televisive premiate, ma a trionfare letteralmente è stata Euphoria, la serie HBO infatti si è accaparrata 4 premi e precisamente:

Best Show ,

, Best Performance in a Show con Zendaya ,

con , Best Fight ( Cassie vs. Maddy ),

( ), Here for the Hookup.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ha complessivamente intascato due premi: quello per la categoria Best Movie e Tom Holland il premio Best Performance in a Movie. La serie Loky ha avuto due riconoscimenti: Breakthrough Performance a Sophia Di Martino e Best Team nuovamente alla Di Martino con Tom Hiddleston e Owen Wilson. Due riconoscimenti anche per Jennifer Lopez: Best Song per la canzone “On My Way” dal film “Sposami” e il prestigioso Generation Award, mentre l’altrettanto prestigioso Comedic Genius Award è stato assegnato a Jack Black

Tra gli altri vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards elenchiamo:

Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow),

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City),

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City), Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy),

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega (Scream).

Di seguito tutti i vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

SCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MOVIE:

Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

Scream

The Batman

The Adam Project

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Dune

BEST SHOW:

Euphoria — WINNER

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy — WINNER

BEST HERO:

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow — WINNER

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN:

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City — WINNER

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS:

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever — WINNER

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:

Jenna Ortega, Scream — WINNER

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST FIGHT:

Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria — WINNER

Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino, Loki — WINNER

BEST TEAM:

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki — WINNER

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, The Lost City

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP:

Euphoria — WINNER

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

The Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG:

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up)

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike (Euphoria)

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me) — WINNER

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

“Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (Turning Red)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

“This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (Yellowjackets)

“Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (Bridgerton)

“Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

“Dance With Me” (Heartstopper) — WINNER

“Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

“America” – (West Side Story)

“Holding Out For a Hero” (Euphoria)

“The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (Cobra Kai)

“Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (Peacemaker)

“Original Score” (Halo)

“Million To One” – Camila Cabello (Cinderella)

“Disco Forever” (House of Gucci)

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY:

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — WINNER

The Beatles: Get Back

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset — WINNER

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST REALITY STAR:

Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset — WINNER

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY ROMANCE:

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — WINNER

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy and Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES:

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW:

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef — WINNER

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES:

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show — WINNER

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER

BEST HOST:

Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR:

Bella Poarch — WINNER

Benito Skinner

Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame

Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT:

“Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

“Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,” The Real Housewives of Potomac

“Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause,” Selling Sunset

“Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard,” Summer House

“Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN:

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love — WINNER

Sher, Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Per chi si fosse perso la serata, la manifestazione sarà trasmessa in replica nei prossimi giorni su Sky canale 131 e su NOW.