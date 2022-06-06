MTV Movie, MIV movie and TV Award 2022,
Mtv Movie Awards Festival

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Ecco tutti i vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Si è conclusa da poche ore la cerimonia di premiazione, presentata da Vanessa Hudgens, degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 in onda dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles. Il pubblico di MTV ha quindi decretato i vincitori delle diverse categorie in gara.

Tante le star e le produzioni sia cinematografiche che televisive premiate, ma a trionfare letteralmente è stata Euphoria, la serie HBO infatti si è accaparrata 4 premi e precisamente:

  • Best Show
  • Best Performance in a Show con Zendaya
  • Best Fight (Cassie vs. Maddy),
  • Here for the Hookup.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ha complessivamente intascato due premi: quello per la categoria Best Movie e Tom Holland il premio Best Performance in a Movie. La serie Loky ha avuto due riconoscimenti: Breakthrough Performance a Sophia Di Martino e Best Team nuovamente alla Di Martino con Tom HiddlestonOwen Wilson. Due riconoscimenti anche per Jennifer Lopez: Best Song per la canzone “On My Way” dal film “Sposami” e il prestigioso Generation Award, mentre l’altrettanto prestigioso Comedic Genius Award è stato assegnato a Jack Black

Tra gli altri vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards elenchiamo:

  • Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
  • Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City)
  • Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), 
  • Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega (Scream).

Di seguito tutti i vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

SCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MOVIE:

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER
  • Scream
  • The Batman
  • The Adam Project
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Dune

BEST SHOW:

  • Euphoria — WINNER
  • Inventing Anna
  • Loki
  • Squid Game
  • Ted Lasso
  • Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:

  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Robert Pattinson, The Batman
  • Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
  • Timothée Chalamet, Dune
  • Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:

  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
  • Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
  • Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • John Cena, Peacemaker
  • Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever
  • Megan Stalter, Hacks
  • Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy — WINNER

BEST HERO:

  • Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
  • Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
  • Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow — WINNER
  • Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN:

  • Colin Farrell, The Batman
  • Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City — WINNER
  • James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills
  • Victoria Pedretti, You
  • Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS:

  • Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria
  • Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
  • Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever — WINNER
  • Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman
  • Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:

  • Jenna Ortega, Scream — WINNER
  • Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills
  • Mia Goth, X
  • Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
  • Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST FIGHT:

  • Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow
  • Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria — WINNER
  • Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:

  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
  • Sophia Di Martino, Loki — WINNER

BEST TEAM:

  • Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki — WINNER
  • Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project
  • Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, The Lost City

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP:

  • Euphoria — WINNER
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Pam & Tommy
  • Sex/Life
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG:

  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
  • “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up)
  • “Little Star” – Dominic Fike (Euphoria)
  • “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me) — WINNER
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

  • “Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
  • “Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (Turning Red)
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)
  • “This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (Yellowjackets)
  • “Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (Bridgerton)
  • “Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
  • “Dance With Me” (Heartstopper) — WINNER
  • “Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • “America” – (West Side Story)
  • “Holding Out For a Hero” (Euphoria)
  • “The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (Cobra Kai)
  • “Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)
  • “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (Peacemaker)
  • “Original Score” (Halo)
  • “Million To One” – Camila Cabello (Cinderella)
  • “Disco Forever” (House of Gucci)

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY:

  • Janet Jackson
  • Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — WINNER
  • The Beatles: Get Back

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW:

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • Selling Sunset — WINNER
  • Summer House
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST REALITY STAR:

  • Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge
  • Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset — WINNER
  • Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House
  • Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY ROMANCE:

  • Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — WINNER
  • Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy and Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES:

  • American Idol
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
  • The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW:

  • Bar Rescue
  • Dr. Pimple Popper
  • Making It
  • Selena + Chef — WINNER
  • Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES:

  • Hart to Heart
  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion
  • The D’Amelio Show — WINNER
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
  • Queen of the Universe

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER

BEST HOST:

  • Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
  • Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR:

  • Bella Poarch — WINNER
  • Benito Skinner
  • Caleb Hearon
  • Khaby Lame
  • Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT:

  • “Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
  • “Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,” The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • “Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause,” Selling Sunset
  • “Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard,” Summer House
  • “Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN:

  • Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love — WINNER
  • Sher, Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Per chi si fosse perso la serata, la manifestazione sarà trasmessa in replica nei prossimi giorni su Sky canale 131 e su NOW.

