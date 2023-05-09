MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

La scorsa notte si sono tenuti i MTV Movie & TV Awards, i premi dedicati alle star del cinema e della televisione, vi presentiamo i vincitori.

Se volete recuperare la serata di premiazione, potete vederla questa sera alle ore 21 su VH1 (canale Sky 715 o 167 del dgtt), mercoledì 10 alle 22 su Comedy Central (canale Sky 129), sabato 13 alle 21 su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704). Successivamente la cerimonia sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma streaming di Paramount+.

Tra i maggior vincitori in questa edizione dei MTV Movie & TV Awards ci sono sicuramente Jennifer Coolidge, The Last of Us e Scream VI: Pedro Pascal con 3 premi (Best Show, Best Hero, Best Duo con Bella Ramsey), Scream VI ha vinto Best Movie e Best Fight a Gale Wearthers vs Ghostface. Jennifer Coolidge, l’incredibile interprete di The White Lotus, ha conquistato il Comedic Genius Award e Most Frightened Performance.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: i vincitori

Best Movie

“Scream VI”

Best Show

“The Last of Us”

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Performance in a Show

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery 2”

Best Hero

Pedro Pascal, “The Last Of Us”

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Best Kiss

Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, “Outer Banks”

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Best Fight

Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, “Scream VI”

Best Breakthrough Performance

Joseph Quinn, “Stranger Things”

Best Duo

Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”

Best Kick-Ass Cast

“Stranger Things”

Best Song

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift

Best Musical Moment

“Come Back Home” in “Purple Hearts”

Best Music Documentary

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Best Docu-Reality Show

“The Kardashians”



Best Competition Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Best Host

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, “Vanderpump Rules”



Comedic Genius Award: Jennifer Coolidge

fonte: MTV.com