Il cast del thriller The Little Things continua a crescere sia in qualità che in quantità. Da questa notte, infatti, vanterà anche la presenza di Jared Leto.

Scritto, prodotto e diretto da John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks), il thriller The Little Things porterà presto sul grande schermo una caccia ad un serial killer condita da un cast con ben 3 premi Oscar. Con Leto, infatti, il cast di questo film conterà anche su Denzel Washington e Rami Malek.

Secondo le prime indiscrezioni, Washington e Malek interpreteranno rispettivamente un vice sceriffo senza scrupoli dal passato oscuro, ed un detective dalla forte integrità morale. Per quanto riguarda Leto, invece, il ruolo sarà quello del serial killer.

Non resta che attendere ulteriori informazioni sul film.