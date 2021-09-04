L’universo Halloween pronto al 4K, ecco i dettagli del progetto Scream Factory

Il prossimo 5 ottobre negli Usa i primi cinque film della saga horror Halloween saranno disponibili nella versione super performante 4K UHD.

Curata da Scream Factory, l’operazione “remastering” della saga Halloween regalerà agli appasionati tanti extra inediti e mai visti prima, come per esempio una scena d’apertura alternativa di Halloween 5 – La vendetta di Michael Myers. Al momento, purtroppo, non è prevista anche una distribuzione italiana. Ricordiamo che Halloween Kills, penultimo capitolo della saga, sarà invece nelle sale Usa a partire dal 15 ottobre 2021.

Ecco tutti i dettagli dell’operazione “remastering” in 4K UHD della saga Halloween:

Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle

The Night She Came Home Featurette

Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on Halloween

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Additional Scenes shot for the network version

NBC Broadcast TV Promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

DISC 3: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing

Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad

Halloween: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)

NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the Halloween convention

Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette

Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock

The Nightmare Isn’t Over: The Making of Halloween II

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations

Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

TV promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

DISC 3: DVD

Audio: Mono

The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)

Film Script (DVD Rom)



Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins

NEW Tricks, Treats, and Terror: The Masks of Halloween III – an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios

Stand Alone: The Making of Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations

Make-up from Scratch – an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots and TV promo

Radio Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery



Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos– English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm

The Making of Halloween 4: The Final Cut

Back to Basics – The Making of Halloween 4 – a two-part featurette

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery



Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm

Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm

Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman

NEW long-lost alternate opening sequence featuring the appearance of Dr. Death

NEW extra snippets of gore cut to obtain an R-Rating

NEW Of Darkness and Shadows – The Cinematography of Halloween 5 – an interview with cinematographer Robert Draper

Inside Halloween 5

Dead Man’s Party – The Making of Halloween 5 – a two-part featurette

On the Set: Behind the Scenes footage

Halloween 5 Original Promo

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film’s original locations

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery