L’universo Halloween pronto al 4K, ecco i dettagli del progetto Scream Factory

Il prossimo 5 ottobre negli Usa i primi cinque film della saga horror Halloween saranno disponibili nella versione super performante 4K UHD.
Curata da Scream Factory, l’operazione “remastering” della saga Halloween regalerà agli appasionati tanti extra inediti e mai visti prima, come per esempio una scena d’apertura alternativa di Halloween 5 – La vendetta di Michael Myers. Al momento, purtroppo, non è prevista anche una distribuzione italiana. Ricordiamo che Halloween Kills, penultimo capitolo della saga, sarà invece nelle sale Usa a partire dal 15 ottobre 2021.
Ecco tutti i dettagli dell’operazione “remastering” in 4K UHD della saga Halloween:
Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
- The Night She Came Home Featurette
- Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on Halloween
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Additional Scenes shot for the network version
- NBC Broadcast TV Promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
DISC 3: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing
- Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad
- Halloween: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)
- NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the Halloween convention
- Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette
Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock
- The Nightmare Isn’t Over: The Making of Halloween II
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- TV promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 3: DVD
- Audio: Mono
- The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)
- Film Script (DVD Rom)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
- NEW Tricks, Treats, and Terror: The Masks of Halloween III – an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios
- Stand Alone: The Making of Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Make-up from Scratch – an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots and TV promo
- Radio Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos– English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
- The Making of Halloween 4: The Final Cut
- Back to Basics – The Making of Halloween 4 – a two-part featurette
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
- NEW long-lost alternate opening sequence featuring the appearance of Dr. Death
- NEW extra snippets of gore cut to obtain an R-Rating
- NEW Of Darkness and Shadows – The Cinematography of Halloween 5 – an interview with cinematographer Robert Draper
- Inside Halloween 5
- Dead Man’s Party – The Making of Halloween 5 – a two-part featurette
- On the Set: Behind the Scenes footage
- Halloween 5 Original Promo
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film’s original locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery