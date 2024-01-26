Eddie Awards 24: le nomination della American Cinema Editors

L’American Cinema Editors (ACE) ieri ha annunciato le nomination dell’edizione 2024 degli annuali Eddie Awards, i premi assegnati ai migliori montaggi della stagione scorsa.

Da sempre considerati come un forte indicatore in vista della categoria Miglior Montaggio agli Oscars, gli Eddie Awards quest’anno non hanno offerto sorprese portando Anatomia di una Caduta, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer e Past Lives tra i nominati per il Miglior Montaggio in un Film Drammatico e Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers e Povere Creature! per il Miglior Montaggio in una Commedia, nel complesso tutti film nomimati dall’Academy. Nella scorsa edizione degli Eddie Awards, il vincitore per la categoria Miglior Montaggio in una Commedia “Everything Everywhere All At Once” poi vinse l’Oscar per la medesima categoria.

I vincitori della 74° edizione degli Eddie Awards verranno rivelati domenica 3 marzo.

ACE Eddie Awards 2024: le nomination.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

– Laurent Sénéchal Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

– Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE Maestro – Michelle Tesoro, ACE

– Michelle Tesoro, ACE Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame, ACE

– Jennifer Lame, ACE Past Lives – Keith Fraase

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

Air – William Goldenberg, ACE

– William Goldenberg, ACE American Fiction – Hilda Rasula, ACE

– Hilda Rasula, ACE Barbie – Nick Houy, ACE

– Nick Houy, ACE The Holdovers – Kevin Tent, ACE

– Kevin Tent, ACE Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Elemental – Stephen Schaffer, ACE

– Stephen Schaffer, ACE Nimona – Randy Trager, ACE – Erin Crackel

– Randy Trager, ACE – Erin Crackel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Michael Andrews, ACE

– Michael Andrews, ACE The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Eric Osmond

– Eric Osmond Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Greg Levitan, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)

20 Days in Mariupol – Michelle Mizner

– Michelle Mizner American Symphony – Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas

– Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas Joan Baez I Am a Noise – Maeve O’Boyle

– Maeve O’Boyle Little Richard: I Am Everything – Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter

– Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Michael Harte, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

100 Foot Wave: “Jaws” – Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien

– Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien Albert Brooks: Defending My Life – Bob Joyce

– Bob Joyce Beckham: “The Kick” – Michael Harte, ACE

– Michael Harte, ACE Being Mary Tyler Moore – Mariah Rehmet

– Mariah Rehmet Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames” – Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE; Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Frasier: “Blind Date” – Joseph Fulton

– Joseph Fulton How I Met Your Father: “Daddy” – Russell Griffin, ACE

– Russell Griffin, ACE The Upshaws: “Off Beat” – Angel Gamboa Bryant

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Barry: “Wow” – Ali Greer, ACE; Franky Guttman, ACE

– Ali Greer, ACE; Franky Guttman, ACE The Bear: “Fishes” – Joanna Naugle, ACE

– Joanna Naugle, ACE The Bear: “Forks” – Adam Epstein, ACE

– Adam Epstein, ACE Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe” – Shelly Westerman, ACE; Payton Koch

– Shelly Westerman, ACE; Payton Koch Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi” – Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

– Dana E. Glauberman, ACE The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Timothy A. Good, ACE

– Timothy A. Good, ACE Slow Horses: “Strange Games” – Sam Williams

– Sam Williams Succession: “Conner’s Wedding” – Bill Henry, ACE

– Bill Henry, ACE Succession: “With Open Eyes” – Ken Eluto, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea – Jon Harris

– Jon Harris Flamin’ Hot – Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas

– Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas Reality – Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Harry Yoon, ACE; Laura Zempel, ACE

– Harry Yoon, ACE; Laura Zempel, ACE Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Nat Fuller

– Nat Fuller Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions” – Christopher Nelson, ACE

– Christopher Nelson, ACE Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Regis Kimble

– Regis Kimble Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry” – Géraud Brisson, ACE; Daniel Martens

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Couples Therapy: “Episode 310” – Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE; Katrina Taylor

– Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE; Katrina Taylor Dancing with the Stars: “S32.E5” – Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE; Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton

– Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE; Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton Deadliest Catch: “Pain Level Ten” – Rob Butler, ACE; Isaiah Camp, ACE; Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL EVENT

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation” – Stephanie Filo, ACE; Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE

– Stephanie Filo, ACE; Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores” – Anthony Miale, ACE

– Anthony Miale, ACE Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, Reg Wrench

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

Blue Eye Samurai: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride” – Yuka Shirasuna

– Yuka Shirasuna Bob’s Burgers: “Amelia” – Jeremy Reuben, ACE; Stephanie Earley

– Jeremy Reuben, ACE; Stephanie Earley Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: “Ramona Rents a Video” – Keisuke Yanagi

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School

Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles

Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University