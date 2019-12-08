Nel pomeriggio odierno sono state annunciate le nominations per l'edizione 2019 dei Critics' Choice Movie Awards, i celebri premi giunti oramai alla 25° edizione.
Come noto, la Broadcast Film Critics Association è formata da 250 critici cinematografici appartenenti alle principali testate giornalistiche statunitensi, operanti nel mondo della televisione, della radio, della carta stampata e su internet. Anche se è noto che le nominations dell'Academy non vengono particolarmente influenzate da quelle della BFCA, è interessante vedere che The Irishman, film prodotto dal tanto temuto dall'Academy Netflix, ha letteralmente dominato con ben 14 candidature.
A seguire la BFCA ha premiato C'era una volta a... Hollywood con 12 nominations, e Piccole Donne con 9. Joker è presente con 7 nominations.
TUTTE LE NOMINATIONS
FILM
Miglior Film
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
Miglior Attore
- Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria
- Robert De Niro - The Irishman
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
Miglior Attrice
- Awkwafina - The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong'o - Us
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell
Miglior Giovane Attore/Attrice
- Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us
- Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit
Miglior Cast
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
Miglior Regista
- Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
- Greta Gerwig - Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
- Rian Johnson - Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won - Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang - The Farewell
Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale
- Greta Gerwig - Little Women
- Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver - Joker
- Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Miglior Fotografia
- Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins - 1917
- Phedon Papamichael - Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman
- Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher - Joker
Miglior Production Design
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran - Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun - Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves - The Irishman
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton Abbey
Miglior Montaggio
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo - Parasite
- Fred Raskin - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman
- Lee Smith - 1917
Migliori Costumi
- Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day - Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran - Little Women
- Arianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The Irishman
- Anna Robbins - Downton Abbey
Miglior Trucco e Acconciature
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Judy
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Migliori Effetti Visivi
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
Miglior Film Animato
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Miglior Film Action
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
Miglior Commedia
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
Miglior Film Sci-fi o Horror
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- Us
Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Miglior Canzone
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose
- (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown - Frozen II
- Speechless - Aladdin
- Spirit - The Lion King
- Stand Up - Harriet
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Michael Abels - Us
- Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker
- Randy Newman - Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman - 1917
- Robbie Robertson - The IrishmanThe Irishman - TrailerTrailer di The Irishman, di Martin Scorsese.
TELEVISIONE
Miglior Serie Drammatica
- The Crown (Netflix)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)
- Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)
- Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Porter - Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)
Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica
- Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
- Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)
- Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
- Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)
- Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)
- Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
- Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)
- Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)
- Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)
Miglior Comedy
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Mom (CBS)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Miglior Attore in una comedy
- Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)
- Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)
- Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
- Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)
- Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)
Miglior Attrice in una comedy
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)
- Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)
Miglior Attore Non Protaognista in una comedy
- Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)
- William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)
- Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)
- Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)
- Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista un una comedy
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)
- Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)
- Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Miglior Serie Limitata
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Years and Years (HBO)
Miglior Film TV
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Guava Island (Amazon)
- Native Son (HBO)
- Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Miglior Attore in una Serie Limitata o Film TV
- Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)
- Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)
- Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)
- Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)
Miglior Attrice in una serie limitata o Film TV
- Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)
- Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Joey King - The Act (Hulu)
- Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film TV
- Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)
- George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)
- John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)
- Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)
- Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)
- Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film tv
- Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)
- Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)
- Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)
- Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)
- Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)
Miglior Serie Animata
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- Undone (Amazon)
