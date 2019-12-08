Nel pomeriggio odierno sono state annunciate le nominations per l'edizione 2019 dei Critics' Choice Movie Awards, i celebri premi giunti oramai alla 25° edizione.

Come noto, la Broadcast Film Critics Association è formata da 250 critici cinematografici appartenenti alle principali testate giornalistiche statunitensi, operanti nel mondo della televisione, della radio, della carta stampata e su internet. Anche se è noto che le nominations dell'Academy non vengono particolarmente influenzate da quelle della BFCA, è interessante vedere che The Irishman, film prodotto dal tanto temuto dall'Academy Netflix, ha letteralmente dominato con ben 14 candidature.

A seguire la BFCA ha premiato C'era una volta a... Hollywood con 12 nominations, e Piccole Donne con 9. Joker è presente con 7 nominations.

TUTTE LE NOMINATIONS

FILM

Miglior Film

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Miglior Attore

Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria

Robert De Niro - The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

Miglior Attrice

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell

Miglior Giovane Attore/Attrice

Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us

Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit

Miglior Cast

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Miglior Regista

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Rian Johnson - Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won - Parasite

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Lulu Wang - The Farewell

Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver - Joker

Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Miglior Fotografia

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins - 1917

Phedon Papamichael - Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman

Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher - Joker

Miglior Production Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran - Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little Women

Lee Ha Jun - Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves - The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton Abbey

Miglior Montaggio

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo - Parasite

Fred Raskin - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman

Lee Smith - 1917

Migliori Costumi

Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day - Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran - Little Women

Arianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The Irishman

Anna Robbins - Downton Abbey

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Rocketman

Migliori Effetti Visivi

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Miglior Film Animato

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Miglior Film Action

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Miglior Commedia

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Miglior Film Sci-fi o Horror

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Miglior Canzone

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Speechless - Aladdin

Spirit - The Lion King

Stand Up - Harriet

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Michael Abels - Us

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Robbie Robertson - The Irishman

TELEVISIONE

Miglior Serie Drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter - Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)

Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Miglior Attore in una comedy

Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)

Miglior Attrice in una comedy

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)

Miglior Attore Non Protaognista in una comedy

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista un una comedy

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Miglior Serie Limitata

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior Film TV

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Miglior Attore in una Serie Limitata o Film TV

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)

Miglior Attrice in una serie limitata o Film TV

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King - The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film TV

Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film tv

Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)

Miglior Serie Animata