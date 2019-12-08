Nel pomeriggio odierno sono state annunciate le nominations per l'edizione 2019 dei Critics' Choice Movie Awards, i celebri premi giunti oramai alla 25° edizione.

Come noto, la Broadcast Film Critics Association è formata da 250 critici cinematografici appartenenti alle principali testate giornalistiche statunitensi, operanti nel mondo della televisione, della radio, della carta stampata e su internet. Anche se è noto che le nominations dell'Academy non vengono particolarmente influenzate da quelle della BFCA, è interessante vedere che The Irishman, film prodotto dal tanto temuto dall'Academy Netflix, ha letteralmente dominato con ben 14 candidature.

A seguire la BFCA ha premiato C'era una volta a... Hollywood con 12 nominations, e Piccole Donne con 9. Joker è presente con 7 nominations.

TUTTE LE NOMINATIONS

FILM

Miglior Film

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Parasite
  • Uncut Gems

Miglior Attore

  • Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria
  • Robert De Niro - The Irishman
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

Miglior Attrice

  • Awkwafina - The Farewell
  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Lupita Nyong'o - Us
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger - Judy

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell
  • Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell

Miglior Giovane Attore/Attrice

  • Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
  • Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
  • Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit
  • Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us
  • Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit

Miglior Cast

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Knives Out
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Miglior Regista

  • Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
  • Greta Gerwig - Little Women
  • Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
  • Sam Mendes - 1917
  • Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
  • Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

  • Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
  • Rian Johnson - Knives Out
  • Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won - Parasite
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Lulu Wang - The Farewell

Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale

  • Greta Gerwig - Little Women
  • Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
  • Todd Phillips & Scott Silver - Joker
  • Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit
  • Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Miglior Fotografia

  • Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins - 1917
  • Phedon Papamichael - Ford v Ferrari
  • Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman
  • Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Lawrence Sher - Joker

Miglior Production Design

  • Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran - Joker
  • Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917
  • Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little Women
  • Lee Ha Jun - Parasite
  • Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Bob Shaw, Regina Graves - The Irishman
  • Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton Abbey

Miglior Montaggio

  • Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
  • Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v Ferrari
  • Yang Jinmo - Parasite
  • Fred Raskin - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman
  • Lee Smith - 1917

Migliori Costumi

  • Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name
  • Julian Day - Rocketman
  • Jacqueline Durran - Little Women
  • Arianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The Irishman
  • Anna Robbins - Downton Abbey

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

  • Bombshell
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Migliori Effetti Visivi

  • 1917
  • Ad Astra
  • The Aeronauts
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King

Miglior Film Animato

  • Abominable
  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Miglior Film Action

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

Miglior Commedia

  • Booksmart
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Farewell
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out

Miglior Film Sci-fi o Horror

  • Ad Astra
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Midsommar
  • Us

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

  • Atlantics
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Miglior Canzone

  • Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose
  • (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
  • I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown - Frozen II
  • Speechless - Aladdin
  • Spirit - The Lion King
  • Stand Up - Harriet

Miglior Colonna Sonora

  • Michael Abels - Us
  • Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker
  • Randy Newman - Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman - 1917
  • Robbie Robertson - The IrishmanThe Irishman - TrailerTrailer di The Irishman, di Martin Scorsese.

TELEVISIONE

Miglior Serie Drammatica

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • David Makes Man (OWN)
  • Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • This Is Us (NBC)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica

  • Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
  • Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)
  • Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)
  • Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)
  • Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)
  • Billy Porter - Pose (FX)
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

  • Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)
  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
  • Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)
  • Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
  • Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)
  • Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)
  • Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
  • Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)
  • Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)
  • Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior Comedy

  • Barry (HBO)
  • Fleabag (Amazon)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Mom (CBS)
  • One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • PEN15 (Hulu)
  • Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Miglior Attore in una comedy

  • Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)
  • Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)
  • Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
  • Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
  • Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)
  • Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)

Miglior Attrice in una comedy

  • Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)
  • Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)

Miglior Attore Non Protaognista in una comedy

  • Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
  • Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)
  • William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)
  • Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
  • Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)
  • Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)
  • Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista un una comedy

  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)
  • Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)
  • Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)
  • Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
  • Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Miglior Serie Limitata

  • Catch-22 (Hulu)
  • Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior Film TV

  • Brexit (HBO)
  • Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Guava Island (Amazon)
  • Native Son (HBO)
  • Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Miglior Attore in una Serie Limitata o Film TV

  • Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)
  • Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)
  • Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
  • Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)

Miglior Attrice in una serie limitata o Film TV

  • Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)
  • Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
  • Joey King - The Act (Hulu)
  • Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
  • Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film TV

  • Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)
  • George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)
  • John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)
  • Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)
  • Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film tv

  • Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)
  • Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
  • Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)
  • Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)

Miglior Serie Animata

  • Big Mouth (Netflix)
  • BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
  • The Simpsons (Fox)
  • Undone (Amazon)

Ti potrebbero interessare

9 Febbraio 2016

Oscar 2016 - Scattata l'annuale foto ufficiale dei candidati agli Academy Awards

11 Gennaio 2018

Get Out e Logan nominati ai WGA Awards 2018

29 Gennaio 2018

SeeYouSound - Recensione di The Songs of Scorpions, di Anup Singh