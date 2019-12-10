Sono state annunciate le nomination relative ai CDG Awards 2020, ovvero i premi assegnati dalla Costume Designers Guild, storica associazione dei costumisti americani.
Si entra nel vivo della corsa agli Oscar 2020, le associazioni cinematografiche americane hanno iniziato a dare i propri pareri sui migliori film dell'anno. La CDG, a tal proposito, ha premiato film come Jojo Rabbit, C'era una volta a... Hollywood e Rocketman.
Spiccano le nominations nella sezione Contemporanea a film come Knives Out e Le Ragazze di Wall Street. I Premi verranno assegnati il prossimo 28 gennaio 2020.
LE NOMINATIONS
Excellence in Contemporary Film
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
- Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
- Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
- The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
- Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
- Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
- Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
- Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
- Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
- Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
- Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
- Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman
- Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
- Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
- Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson
Excellence in Period Television
- Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
- The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
- Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte
- GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
- Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
- Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
- The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
- Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis
