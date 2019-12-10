Sono state annunciate le nomination relative ai CDG Awards 2020, ovvero i premi assegnati dalla Costume Designers Guild, storica associazione dei costumisti americani.

Si entra nel vivo della corsa agli Oscar 2020, le associazioni cinematografiche americane hanno iniziato a dare i propri pareri sui migliori film dell'anno. La CDG, a tal proposito, ha premiato film come Jojo Rabbit, C'era una volta a... Hollywood e Rocketman.

Spiccano le nominations nella sezione Contemporanea a film come Knives Out e Le Ragazze di Wall Street. I Premi verranno assegnati il prossimo 28 gennaio 2020.

LE NOMINATIONS

Excellence in Contemporary Film

  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
  • Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
  • Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
  • The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
  • Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

  • Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
  • Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
  • Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
  • Rocketman – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

  • Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
  • Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
  • Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

  • Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
  • Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman
  • Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
  • Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
  • Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

  • Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
  • The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
  • Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte
  • GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

  • Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
  • Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
  • The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
  • Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

