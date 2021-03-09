BAFTA Awards 2021: ben 7 nomination per Nomadland

Sono state annunciate da poco le nomination dei BAFTA Awards (British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts), relativamente all’edizione 2021: Nomadland è il film con più candidature.

Così come gli Oscar e i Golden Globe, anche i BAFTA quest’anno saranno di scena con un ritardo nella sua programmazione, dovuto ovviamente all’emergenza Covid-19. A tal proposito, va detto che l’assegnazione dei BAFTA Awards è attesa per i giorni 10 e 11 aprile, con la prima data relativa ai premi tecnici e la seconda, invece, riservata ai premi principali.

Nomadland ha raccolto la maggior parte delle candidature, ossia 7: tra le nomination raccolte dal film di Chloé Zhao si segnalano quelle per il Miglior Film, la Miglior Regia e quello dedicato alla Miglior Attrice. Ma diamo una lettura a tutte le nomination qui di seguito.

NOMINATION BAFTA AWARDS 2021

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, PRODUTTORE O REGISTA INGLESE

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

MIGLIOR CASTING

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

MIGLIOR SONORO

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE INGLESE

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

MIGLIOR CORTO

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan