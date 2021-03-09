Bafta 2021 nomination nomadland
BAFTA Awards Oscar

BAFTA Awards 2021: ben 7 nomination per Nomadland

Posted on Author Frenck CoppolaComment(0) 28 Views

Sono state annunciate da poco le nomination dei BAFTA Awards (British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts), relativamente all’edizione 2021: Nomadland è il film con più candidature.

Così come gli Oscar e i Golden Globe, anche i BAFTA quest’anno saranno di scena con un ritardo nella sua programmazione, dovuto ovviamente all’emergenza Covid-19. A tal proposito, va detto che l’assegnazione dei BAFTA Awards è attesa per i giorni 10 e 11 aprile, con la prima data relativa ai premi tecnici e la seconda, invece, riservata ai premi principali.

Nomadland ha raccolto la maggior parte delle candidature, ossia 7: tra le nomination raccolte dal film di Chloé Zhao si segnalano quelle per il Miglior Film, la Miglior Regia e quello dedicato alla Miglior Attrice. Ma diamo una lettura a tutte le nomination qui di seguito.

NOMINATION BAFTA AWARDS 2021

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

MIGLIOR ESORDIO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, PRODUTTORE O REGISTA INGLESE

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

MIGLIOR CASTING

Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

MIGLIOR SONORO

Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE INGLESE

The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy

MIGLIOR CORTO

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

Articoli Correlati

Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Banner)
BAFTA Awards Festival

BAFTA Awards – Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri vince 5 premi

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Si sono concluse da poco le celebrazioni per l’edizione 2018 dei BAFTA Awards, ovvero gli Oscar inglesi assegnati dalla British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts. A dominare con 5 premi, Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri. Da sempre considerati come la risposta inglese agli Oscars dell’Academy, i BAFTA quest’anno hanno premiato come Miglior Film Tre Manifesti

Toronto Film Festival Nomadland premio
Festival

Toronto Film Festival: Il premio del pubblico a Nomadland

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Portato a casa il Leone d’oro a Venezia, il piccolo capolavoro di Chloe Zhao dal titolo Nomadland ha fatto il bis grazie al trionfo ottenuto al Toronto Film Festival. Quest’oggi la direzione del prestigioso festival canadese ha decretato i propri vincitori, incoronando pertanto Nomadland miglior film e primo candidato eccellente in vista degli Oscar 2021.

nomadland
Drammatici News

Nomadland arriva in Italia al cinema e su Star di Disney+

Posted on Author Maria Teresa

Nomadland della regista Chloé Zhao, vincitore del Golden Globe nelle categorie Miglior Film drammatico e Miglior Regia, del Leone d’Oro come Miglior film alla Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia e del People’s Choice Audience Award al Toronto International Film Festival sarà distribuito in Italia al cinema (salvo possibilità del dpcm) e dal 30 aprile

Lascia un Commento...