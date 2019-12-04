Il 2 dicembre scorso la International Animated Film Society ha annunciato le nominations relative ai Annie Awards 2020, i celebri premi assegnati al mondo dell'animazione.
Considerati molto influenti riguardo la categoria Miglior Film d'Animazione agli Oscar, gli Annie quest'anno sembrano propensi a premiare la qualità espressa dai prodotti Netflix, a tal proposito spiccano le 7 candidature di Klaus e la presenza tra i candidati di Dov’è il mio Corpo?.
Il frontrunner Frozen II: Il Segreto di Arendelle è presente con ben 8 candidature al pari di Missing Link, film d'animazione Laika. 6 nominations sono andate a Toy Story 4 e Dragon Trainer: Il Mondo Nascosto, mentre colpisce l'assenza di Il Re Leone da tutte le nominations, a quanto pare il live-action Disney è stato completamente snobbato.
I vincitori della 47° edizione degli Annie Awards verranno annunciati il 25 gennaio 2020. Di seguito le categorie principali, potete leggere la lista completa delle nominations sul sito trovate le altre.
Annie Awards 2020
MIGLIOR FILM
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
- Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
- Missing Link, Laika
- Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
MIGLIOR CHARACTER ANIMATION – ANIMAZIONE
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
- Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva
- Missing Link, Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple
MIGLIOR CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- Alita: Battle Angel, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
- Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
- Game of Thrones – Season 8, Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
- Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger
MIGLIOR CHARACTER DESIGN – FILM
- Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab
- Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
- Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon
- The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman
MIGLIOR REGIA – FILM
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck
- I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin
- Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos
- Missing Link, Laika; Director: Chris Butler
- Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA – FILM
- AWAY, Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez
- I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy
- Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro
- Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman
MIGLIOR DOPPIAGGIO – FILM
- Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim
- The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget
- Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA – FILM
- Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois
- I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant
- Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom
- Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai
