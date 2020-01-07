Mar. Gen 7th, 2020

The Flash e Batwoman tra le serie tv rinnovate da The Cw

7 Gennaio 2020 Frenck Coppola
The Cw Serie tv

L'emittente The Cw ha annunciato il rinnovo per ben 13 serie tv in vista della stagione 2020/21, e tra queste spicca il "blocco" noto Arrowverse.

Tra le serie rinnovate per un'ulteriore stagione non potevano mancare The Flash, Supergirl e Batwoman, stesso discorso per altri show amati dal pubblico come Riverdale e Dynasty. Oltre ai 13 rinnovi, l'emittente ha anche dato semaforo verde per l'intera prima stagione di Katy Keene.

Ecco il blocco intero dei rinnovi, con rispettive stagioni da realizzare:

  • The Flash (settima stagione)
  • Riverdale (quinta stagione)
  • Supergirl (sesta stagione)
  • Black Lightning (quarta stagione)
  • Legends of Tomorrow (sesta stagione)
  • All American (terza stagione)
  • Charmed (terza stagione)
  • Dynasty (quarta stagione)
  • Legacies (terza stagione)
  • In The Dark (terza stagione)
  • Roswell, New Mexico (terza stagione)
  • Batwoman e Nancy Drew, entrambi alla seconda stagione
