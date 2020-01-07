The Flash e Batwoman tra le serie tv rinnovate da The Cw

L'emittente The Cw ha annunciato il rinnovo per ben 13 serie tv in vista della stagione 2020/21, e tra queste spicca il "blocco" noto Arrowverse.

Tra le serie rinnovate per un'ulteriore stagione non potevano mancare The Flash, Supergirl e Batwoman, stesso discorso per altri show amati dal pubblico come Riverdale e Dynasty. Oltre ai 13 rinnovi, l'emittente ha anche dato semaforo verde per l'intera prima stagione di Katy Keene.

Ecco il blocco intero dei rinnovi, con rispettive stagioni da realizzare:

The Flash (settima stagione)

(settima stagione) Riverdale (quinta stagione)

(quinta stagione) Supergirl (sesta stagione)

(sesta stagione) Black Lightning (quarta stagione)

(quarta stagione) Legends of Tomorrow (sesta stagione)

(sesta stagione) All American (terza stagione)

(terza stagione) Charmed (terza stagione)

(terza stagione) Dynasty (quarta stagione)

(quarta stagione) Legacies (terza stagione)

(terza stagione) In The Dark (terza stagione)

(terza stagione) Roswell, New Mexico (terza stagione)

(terza stagione) Batwoman e Nancy Drew, entrambi alla seconda stagione