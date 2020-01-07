The Flash e Batwoman tra le serie tv rinnovate da The Cw
L'emittente The Cw ha annunciato il rinnovo per ben 13 serie tv in vista della stagione 2020/21, e tra queste spicca il "blocco" noto Arrowverse.
Tra le serie rinnovate per un'ulteriore stagione non potevano mancare The Flash, Supergirl e Batwoman, stesso discorso per altri show amati dal pubblico come Riverdale e Dynasty. Oltre ai 13 rinnovi, l'emittente ha anche dato semaforo verde per l'intera prima stagione di Katy Keene.
Ecco il blocco intero dei rinnovi, con rispettive stagioni da realizzare:
- The Flash (settima stagione)
- Riverdale (quinta stagione)
- Supergirl (sesta stagione)
- Black Lightning (quarta stagione)
- Legends of Tomorrow (sesta stagione)
- All American (terza stagione)
- Charmed (terza stagione)
- Dynasty (quarta stagione)
- Legacies (terza stagione)
- In The Dark (terza stagione)
- Roswell, New Mexico (terza stagione)
- Batwoman e Nancy Drew, entrambi alla seconda stagione
