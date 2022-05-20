Scott Eastwood in Fast and Furious 10
Action Movies Fast and Furious Film

Anche Scott Eastwood farà ritorno in Fast and Furious 10

Posted on Author Frenck CoppolaComment(0) 20 Views

Il cast in continua espansione di Fast and Furious 10 (o Fast X) accoglierà anche il ritorno di Scott Eastwood.

Tra i protagonisti dell’ottavo capitolo, Scott Eastwood tornerà ad interpretare Eric Reisner alias Little Nobody anche in Fast and Furious 10, a confermarlo è stato un aggiornamento proveniente nel primo pomeriggio dal The Hollywood Reporter. L’attore si aggiungerà al cast attualmente impegnato nelle riprese italiane; a tal proposito vi consigliamo la lettura del nostro ultimo aggiornamento con Jason Momoa che si è scusato con i fan italiani riguardo alcune foto scattate nella Cappella Sistina.

FAST AND FURIOUS 10 – FAST X

PRODUZIONE: Il film sarà diretto da Justin Lin. In cabina di produzione Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend e Samantha Vincent. CAST: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood. DISTRIBUZIONE: Nelle sale Usa dal 19 maggio 2023.

Trustpilot

Articoli Correlati

pacific rim uprising slide
Film Disaster Movies Fantascienza Gallery Media Poster Rubriche Sci-Fi World

John Boyega e Scott Eastwood nei primi poster di Pacific Rim: Uprising

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

In attesa di scoprire finalmente il primo trailer ufficiale di Pacific Rim: Uprising, la Legendary Pictures ha rilasciato questa sera un poster e due characters poster. I protagonisti dei due characters poster sono gli attori che prestano i volti ai piloti del Jaeger che prende il nome di Gipsy Avenger, ovvero John Boyega e Scott

fast and furious 8 foto
Film Action Movies Celebrity Fast and Furious Media People Saghe

Vin Diesel conferma Justin Lin alla regia di Fast & Furious 9 e 10

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Arriva finalmente la conferma ufficiale, Justin Lin dirigerà gli ultimi due capitoli della saga Fast & Furious, a lanciare la bomba Vin Diesel. Utilizzando il proprio account Facebook, l’attore ha confermato che Justin Lin tornerà a bordo del franchise per gli ultimi due capitoli, dopo i quattro già diretti. Non finisce qui, perchè Diesel ha

Jason Momoa Fast x Cappella Sistina
Action Movies Celebrity Fast and Furious Film

Fast X: Jason Momoa si scusa con gli italiani per la foto in Cappella Sistina

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Jason Momoa è finito al centro dell’attenzione per una foto scattata all’interno della Cappella Sistina durante le riprese romane di Fast and Furious 10. Vista da qualcuno come una mancanza di rispetto nei confronti della cultura romana, l’attore ha voluto rilasciare un video-messaggio di scuse attraverso il noto sito Just Jared. Nel video in questione

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.