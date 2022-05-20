Anche Scott Eastwood farà ritorno in Fast and Furious 10

Il cast in continua espansione di Fast and Furious 10 (o Fast X) accoglierà anche il ritorno di Scott Eastwood.

Tra i protagonisti dell’ottavo capitolo, Scott Eastwood tornerà ad interpretare Eric Reisner alias Little Nobody anche in Fast and Furious 10, a confermarlo è stato un aggiornamento proveniente nel primo pomeriggio dal The Hollywood Reporter. L’attore si aggiungerà al cast attualmente impegnato nelle riprese italiane; a tal proposito vi consigliamo la lettura del nostro ultimo aggiornamento con Jason Momoa che si è scusato con i fan italiani riguardo alcune foto scattate nella Cappella Sistina.

FAST AND FURIOUS 10 – FAST X

PRODUZIONE: Il film sarà diretto da Justin Lin. In cabina di produzione Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend e Samantha Vincent. CAST: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood. DISTRIBUZIONE: Nelle sale Usa dal 19 maggio 2023.