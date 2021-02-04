SAG Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Dopo l’annuncio delle nomination ai Golden Globes, ecco arrivare quello riguardante le nomination ai Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021, i premi assegnati dall’associazione degli attori hollywoodiani.

Colpiscono e sorprendono le quattro nomination – purtroppo postume – per Chadwick Boseman e le sue interpretazioni nei film Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli di Spike Lee e Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Non è da escludere, dunque, che per l’attore prematuramente scomparso possa arrivare anche una candidatura all’Oscar e che questa possa tramutarsi nell’effettiva statuetta.

E proprio agli Oscar a farla da padrone potrebbe essere proprio il film di Spike Lee che ai SAG Awards concorre come miglior cast d’insieme, miglior attore (il sopracitato Boseman) e miglior cast di controfigure. Ma il film dovrà vedersela con gli altrettanto validi Il processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin e One Night in Miami di Regina King.

Una nomination a testa, invece,per Mank di David Fincher (candidato solo Gary Oldman) e Pieces of a Woman per cui Vanessa Kirby vinse la Coppa Volpi a Venezia.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai SAG Awards 2021, la cui cerimonia di premiazione di svolgerà il 4 aprile:

FILM

Miglior Cast

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

Il Processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Amy Adams – Elegia Americana

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Elegia Americana

Olivia Colman – The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il Processo ai Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Miglior Gruppo di Stunt

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

Il Processo ai Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

SERIE TV

Miglior Cast in una serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Miglior Cast in una serie Comedy

Dead to me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Miglior Attrice in un film televisivo o serie limitata

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior Attore in un film televisivo o serie limitata

Bill Camp – La regina degli scacchi

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkrik – Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to me

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Migliori Stunt in una serie comedy o drammatica