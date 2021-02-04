SAG Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Dopo l’annuncio delle nomination ai Golden Globes, ecco arrivare quello riguardante le nomination ai Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021, i premi assegnati dall’associazione degli attori hollywoodiani.
Colpiscono e sorprendono le quattro nomination – purtroppo postume – per Chadwick Boseman e le sue interpretazioni nei film Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli di Spike Lee e Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Non è da escludere, dunque, che per l’attore prematuramente scomparso possa arrivare anche una candidatura all’Oscar e che questa possa tramutarsi nell’effettiva statuetta.
E proprio agli Oscar a farla da padrone potrebbe essere proprio il film di Spike Lee che ai SAG Awards concorre come miglior cast d’insieme, miglior attore (il sopracitato Boseman) e miglior cast di controfigure. Ma il film dovrà vedersela con gli altrettanto validi Il processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin e One Night in Miami di Regina King.
Una nomination a testa, invece,per Mank di David Fincher (candidato solo Gary Oldman) e Pieces of a Woman per cui Vanessa Kirby vinse la Coppa Volpi a Venezia.
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai SAG Awards 2021, la cui cerimonia di premiazione di svolgerà il 4 aprile:
FILM
Miglior Cast
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari
- One Night in Miami
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
- Amy Adams – Elegia Americana
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Miglior Attore Protagonista
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Elegia Americana
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Miglior Gruppo di Stunt
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- News of the World
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Wonder Woman 1984
SERIE TV
Miglior Cast in una serie drammatica
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
Miglior Cast in una serie Comedy
- Dead to me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Miglior Attrice in un film televisivo o serie limitata
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi
- Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior Attore in un film televisivo o serie limitata
- Bill Camp – La regina degli scacchi
- Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark
Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkrik – Better Call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to me
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Migliori Stunt in una serie comedy o drammatica
- The Boys
- Cobra
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Westworld