SAG Awards nomination 2021
SAG Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Dopo l’annuncio delle nomination ai Golden Globes, ecco arrivare quello riguardante le nomination ai Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021, i premi assegnati dall’associazione degli attori hollywoodiani.

Colpiscono e sorprendono le quattro nomination – purtroppo postume – per Chadwick Boseman e le sue interpretazioni nei film Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli di Spike Lee e Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Non è da escludere, dunque, che per l’attore prematuramente scomparso possa arrivare anche una candidatura all’Oscar e che questa possa tramutarsi nell’effettiva statuetta.

E proprio agli Oscar a farla da padrone potrebbe essere proprio il film di Spike Lee che ai SAG Awards concorre come miglior cast d’insieme, miglior attore (il sopracitato Boseman) e miglior cast di controfigure. Ma il film dovrà vedersela con gli altrettanto validi Il processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin e One Night in Miami di Regina King.

Una nomination a testa, invece,per Mank di David Fincher (candidato solo Gary Oldman) e Pieces of a Woman per cui Vanessa Kirby vinse la Coppa Volpi a Venezia.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai SAG Awards 2021, la cui cerimonia di premiazione di svolgerà il 4 aprile:

FILM

Miglior Cast

  • Da 5 Bloods 
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
  • Minari 
  • One Night in Miami 
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

  • Amy Adams – Elegia Americana 
  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman 
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland 
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Miglior Attore Protagonista

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal 
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father 
  • Gary Oldman – Mank 
  • Steven Yeun – Minari

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
  • Glenn Close – Elegia Americana 
  • Olivia Colman – The Father 
  • Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari 
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Il Processo ai Chicago 7 
  • Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods 
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things 
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Miglior Gruppo di Stunt

  • Da 5 Bloods 
  • Mulan 
  • News of the World 
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7 
  • Wonder Woman 1984 

SERIE TV

Miglior Cast in una serie drammatica

  • Better Call Saul 
  • Bridgerton 
  • The Crown 
  • Lovecraft Country 
  • Ozark

Miglior Cast in una serie Comedy

  • Dead to me 
  • The Flight Attendant 
  • The Great 
  • Schitt’s Creek 
  • Ted Lasso

Miglior Attrice in un film televisivo o serie limitata

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America  
  • Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You  
  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi  
  • Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere 

Miglior Attore in un film televisivo o serie limitata

  • Bill Camp – La regina degli scacchi 
  • Daveed Diggs – Hamilton 
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing 
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird 
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown 
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown 
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown 
  • Julia Garner – Ozark 
  • Laura Linney – Ozark

Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark 
  • Sterling K. Brown – This is Us 
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown 
  • Bob Odenkrik – Better Call Saul 
  • Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to me 
  • Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me 
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant 
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek 
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy

  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great 
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek 
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek 
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso 
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Migliori Stunt in una serie comedy o drammatica

  • The Boys 
  • Cobra 
  • Lovecraft Country 
  • The Mandalorian 
  • Westworld

