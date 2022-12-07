People’s Choice Awards 2022: la lista completa dei vincitori

Questa notte si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione dei People’s Choice Awards 2022, i riconoscimenti assegnati dal pubblico ai migliori prodotti cinematografici e televisivi dell’anno.
La cerimonia si è tenuta al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, in California, con l’attore Kenan Thompson nel ruolo di presentatore. Lo spettacolo è stato trasmesso su NBC, ma simultaneamente anche su E!. A vincere il premio principale nella categoria cinema (Miglior Film) è stato Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, mentre è stato Stranger Things ha raccogliere la controparte nella sezione televisiva. Ma diamo qui di seguito un’occhiata all’intera lista dei vincitori.
I TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2022
FILM
THE MOVIE OF 2022
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
- Elvis
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- The Batman
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
- Fire Island
- Hustle
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Marry Me
- Senior Year
- The Adam Project – WINNER
- The Lost City
- Ticket To Paradise
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
- Black Adam
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Jurassic World Dominion
- The Batman
- The Woman King
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
- Nope
- Death on the Nile
- Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER
- Elvis
- Halloween Ends
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Scream
- Where the Crawdads Sing
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
- Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
- Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
- Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
- Adam Sandler, Hustle – WINNER
- Channing Tatum, The Lost City
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project – WINNER
- Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Zöe Kravitz, The Batman
TELEVISIONE
THE SHOW OF 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Better Call Saul
- Grey’s Anatomy
- House of the Dragon
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Saturday Night Live
- Stranger Things – WINNER
- This Is Us
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
- Better Call Saul
- Cobra Kai
- Euphoria
- Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Ozark
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Black-ish
- Only Murders in the Building
- Never Have I Ever – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Kardashians – WINNER
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Selling Sunset
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- The Voice – WINNER
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindow
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Zendaya, Euphoria
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindow
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Good Morning America
- Live With Kelly and Ryan
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER
- The View
- Today With Hoda and Jenna
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – WINNER
- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
- Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
- Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
- Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
- Noah Thompson, American Idol
- Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars WINNER
- Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
- Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
- Bridgerton
- Bel-Air
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
- Inventing Anna
- Severance
- The Bear
- The Boys
- The Thing About Pam
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
- House of The Dragon
- La Brea
- Moon Knight
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things – WINNER
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Umbrella Academy