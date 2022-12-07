People's Choice Awards 2022, ecco la lista dei vincitori
Festival

People’s Choice Awards 2022: la lista completa dei vincitori

Questa notte si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione dei People’s Choice Awards 2022, i riconoscimenti assegnati dal pubblico ai migliori prodotti cinematografici e televisivi dell’anno.

La cerimonia si è tenuta al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, in California, con l’attore Kenan Thompson nel ruolo di presentatore. Lo spettacolo è stato trasmesso su NBC, ma simultaneamente anche su E!. A vincere il premio principale nella categoria cinema (Miglior Film) è stato Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia, mentre è stato Stranger Things ha raccogliere la controparte nella sezione televisiva. Ma diamo qui di seguito un’occhiata all’intera lista dei vincitori.

I TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2022

FILM

THE MOVIE OF 2022

  • Bullet Train
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
  • Elvis
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Nope
  • The Batman
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

  • Fire Island
  • Hustle
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Marry Me
  • Senior Year
  • The Adam Project – WINNER
  • The Lost City
  • Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

  • Black Adam
  • Bullet Train
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • The Batman
  • The Woman King
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

  • Nope
  • Death on the Nile
  • Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER
  • Elvis
  • Halloween Ends
  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Scream
  • Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

  • Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
  • Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER
  • Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
  • Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
  • Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

  • Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
  • Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
  • Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
  • Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
  • Joey King, Bullet Train
  • Keke Palmer, Nope
  • Queen Latifah, Hustle
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

  • Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
  • Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
  • Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
  • Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
  • Keke Palmer, Nope
  • Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

  • Adam Sandler, Hustle – WINNER
  • Channing Tatum, The Lost City
  • Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
  • Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
  • Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
  • Queen Latifah, Hustle
  • Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project – WINNER
  • Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

  • Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
  • Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
  • Joey King, Bullet Train
  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

TELEVISIONE

THE SHOW OF 2022

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Better Call Saul
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • House of the Dragon
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Stranger Things – WINNER
  • This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

  • Better Call Saul
  • Cobra Kai
  • Euphoria
  • Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Ozark
  • The Walking Dead
  • This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Black-ish
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Never Have I Ever – WINNER
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
  • Young Rock
  • Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • The Kardashians – WINNER
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Selling Sunset

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

  • America’s Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Bachelorette
  • The Masked Singer
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • The Voice – WINNER

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

  • Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
  • Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
  • Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindow
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindow
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

  • The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  • Good Morning America
  • Live With Kelly and Ryan
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER
  • The View
  • Today With Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • The Late Late Show With James Corden
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – WINNER
  • Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

  • Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
  • Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
  • Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
  • Noah Thompson, American Idol
  • Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars WINNER
  • Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
  • Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

  • Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
  • Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER
  • Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
  • Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

  • Bridgerton
  • Bel-Air
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
  • Inventing Anna
  • Severance
  • The Bear
  • The Boys
  • The Thing About Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

  • House of The Dragon
  • La Brea
  • Moon Knight
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  • Stranger Things – WINNER
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
  • The Umbrella Academy
