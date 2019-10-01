E' ufficialmente iniziato nel mese di ottobre, e come di consueto il colosso dello streaming Netflix è pronto ad aggiornare il proprio catalogo con nuovi prodotti.
Si inizia da oggi - 1° ottobre - con l'innesto di tanti classici della cinematografica mondiale, tra cui una buona dose di capitoli della saga horror Halloween.
L'evento più atteso del mese di ottobre è senza dubbio El Camino, il film che farà da sequel alla celebre serie tv Breaking Bad infatti è atteso per il giorno 11 ottobre. Per gli amanti del genere horror spazio per Nell'erba alta, altro adattamento Netflix di un romanzo di Stephen King.
Tra le serie tv più interessanti, si segnala lo show supereroistico Dion, ma anche la seconda stagione di Baby.
Netflix per Settembre 2019
Film Originali
- 2 ottobre - A CACCIA DI UN SÌ
- 4 ottobre - NELL'ERBA ALTA
- 11 ottobre - EL CAMINO: IL FILM DI BREAKING BAD
- 11 ottobre - FRACTURED
- 11 ottobre - NON TUTTE LE SCIAGURE VENGONO DAL CIELO
- 11 ottobre - THE FOREST OF LOVE
- 11 ottobre - INFLUENZE MALIGNE
- 12 ottobre - VITA NELLA BANLIEUE
- 18 ottobre - PANAMA PAPERS
- 18 ottobre - DICIASSETTE
- 18 ottobre - ELI
- 18 ottobre - WOUNDS
- 18 ottobre - UPSTARTS
- 25 ottobre - DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
- 25 ottobre - SERPENTE A SONAGLI
Film
- 1 ottobre - ANCORA UNA VOLTA
- 1 ottobre - ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY
- 1 ottobre - BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN
- 1 ottobre - CHI HA PAURA DELLE STREGHE?
- 1 ottobre - EXTRACTION
- 1 ottobre - HALLOWEEN - 20 ANNI DOPO
- 1 ottobre - HALLOWEEN 6 - LA MALEDIZIONE DI MICHAEL MYERS
- 1 ottobre - HALLOWEEN - LA RESURREZIONE
- 1 ottobre - INTERVISTA COL VAMPIRO
- 1 ottobre - L'AVVOCATO DEL DIAVOLO
- 1 ottobre - MIO FRATELLO E' FIGLIO UNICO
- 1 ottobre - MISTERIOSO OMICIDIO A MANHATTAN
- 1 ottobre - WHIPLASH
- 5 ottobre - DONNIE DARKO
- 7 ottobre - AMORE E ALTRI GUAI
- 11 ottobre - I GEMELLI
- 11 ottobre - IL PROFESSORE MATTO
- 11 ottobre - L'ALBA DEI MORTI DEMENTI
- 11 ottobre - LA DONNA ESPLOSIVA
- 11 ottobre - SHREK
- 14 ottobre - THE WITCH
- 21 ottobre - MAGIC MIKE XXL
Serie TV Originali
- 1 ottobre - MIDNIGHT DINER: TOKYO STORIES, Stagione 2
- 4 ottobre - CREEPED OUT - RACCONTI DI PAURA, Stagione 2
- 4 ottobre - DION, Stagione 1
- 4 ottobre - L'ULTIMO DRAGONE, Stagione 1
- 4 ottobre - PEAKY BLINDERS, Stagione 5
- 7 ottobre - MATCH! TENNIS JUNIORS, Stagione 1
- 11 ottobre - INSATIABLE, Stagione 2
- 11 ottobre - PLAN COEUR, Stagione 2
- 14 ottobre - MY COUNTRY: THE NEW AGE, Stagione 1, 1 episodio alla settimana
- 18 ottobre - LIVING WITH YOURSELF, Stagione 1
- 18 ottobre - BABY, Stagione 2
- 18 ottobre - AVLU: THE YARD, Stagione 1
- 18 ottobre - LA CASA DE LAS FLORES, Stagione 2
- 18 ottobre - TOON, Stagione 1
- 24 ottobre - DAYBREAK, Stagione 1
- 25 ottobre - IL METODO KOMINSKY, Stagione 2
- 25 ottobre - GREENHOUSE ACADEMY, Stagione 3
- 25 ottobre - BROTHERHOOD, Stagione 1
- 30 ottobre - POSE, Stagione 2
- 31 ottobre - NOWHERE MAN, Stagione 1
Serie TV
- 1 ottobre - iZombie, Stagione 4
Anime e animazione
- 1 ottobre - CARMEN SANDIEGO, Stagione 2
- 1 ottobre - INUYASHA, Stagione 1
- 1 ottobre - NANA, Stagione 1
- 1 ottobre - ROBOCAR POLI, Stagione 4
- 1 ottobre - TRANSFORMERS: CYBERVERSE, Stagione 1
- 3 ottobre - SEIS MANOS, Stagione 1
- 4 ottobre - BIG MOUTH, Stagione 3
- 4 ottobre - SUPER MONSTERS, Stagione 3
- 4 ottobre - SUPER MONSTERS: IL PRIMO HALLOWEEN DI VIDA
- 5 ottobre - LEGGENDE: MAESTRI DEL MITO, Stagione 1
- 8 ottobre - LO SPETTRALE RACCONTO DI CAPITAN MUTANDA HACK-O-WEEN
- 10 ottobre - ULTRAMARINE MAGMELL, Stagione 1
- 18 ottobre - SPIRIT AVVENTURE IN LIBERTA': I RACCONTI DI SPIRIT, Stagione 2
- 18 ottobre - IL PICCOLO GRANDE BHEEM: SPECIALE DIWALI, Stagione 1
- 25 ottobre - BOJACK HORSEMAN, Stagione 6, Parte 1
- 31 ottobre - KENGAN ASHURA | Stagione 1, Parte 2
Stand-up comedy
- 1 ottobre - NIKKI GLASER: BANGIN'
- 8 ottobre - DEON COLE: COLE HEARTED
- 9 ottobre - RHYTHM + FLOW, Stagione 1, 1 episodio alla settimana
- 11 ottobre - HAUNTED, Stagione 2
- 14 ottobre - MARTIN MATTE: LA VIE, LA MORT... EH LA LA..!
- 16 ottobre - PARK NA-RAE: GLAMOUR WARNING, Stagione 1
- 18 ottobre - INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS, Stagione 1
- 22 ottobre - JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT
- 24 ottobre - GREGO ROSSELLO: DISCULPE LAS MOLESTIAS
- 25 ottobre - NAILED IT! SPAGNA, Stagione 1
- 25 ottobre - NAILED IT! FRANCIA, Stagione 1
- 25 ottobre - PRANK ENCOUNTERS - SCHERZI DA BRIVIDO, Stagione 1
- 29 ottobre - ARSENIO HALL: SMART & CLASSY
Documentari Originali
- 2 ottobre - VITE CLANDESTINE (LIVING UNDOCUMENTED), Stagione 1
- 4 ottobre - ROTTEN, Stagione 2
- 16 ottobre - I FANTASMI DI SUGAR LAND
- 18 ottobre - IL CARNIVORO, Stagione 8
- 18 ottobre - SELEZIONE INNATURALE, Stagione 1
- 18 ottobre - TELL ME WHO I AM - A VOLTE E' MEGLIO DIMENTICARE
- 23 ottobre - BALLANDO CON GLI UCCELLI
- 23 ottobre - BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER, Stagione 1
- 28 ottobre - LITTLE MISS SUMO
- 28 ottobre - UN ABBRACCIO LUNGO TRE MINUTI
Devi accedere per postare un commento.