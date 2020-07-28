4 ore ago
Margot Parrinello
No Comments

Emmy 2020: Watchmen domina, ecco tutte le nomination

Emmy Awards Festival

Sono state rese note le nomination dei 72° Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, il più importante premio USA per serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv. 

A dominare questa edizione è Watchmen, con ben 26 candidature nelle varie categorie. A seguire c'è la comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, con 20 candidature.

La cerimonia è stata condotta da Leslie Jones, star del "Saturday Night Live", e vi hanno partecipato anche le attrici Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, l'attore Josh Gad e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre con la conduzione di Jimmy Kimmel.

Ecco tutte le nomine degli Emmy 2020.

MIGLIOR DRAMA
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession 
MIGLIOR COMEDY
  • Curb your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitt's Creek
  • What we do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Mrs. America
  • Unbelievable
  • Unorthodox
  • Watchmen
MIGLIOR FILM TV
  • American Son
  • Bad Education
  • Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown - This is us
  • Steve Carell - The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Billy Porter - Pose
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman - The Crown
  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Zendaya - Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
  • Anthony Anderson black-ish
  • Don Cheadle Black Monday
  • Ted Danson The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek
  • Ramy Youssef Ramy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
  • Christina Applegate - Dead to me
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
  • Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA, SERIE DRAMA
  • Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
  • Nicholas Braun - Succession
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Matthew MacFadyen - Succession
  • Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
  • Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA, SERIE DRAMA
  • Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
  • Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
  • Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
  • Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Thandie Newton - Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA, COMEDY
  • Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Mahershala Alì - Ramy
  • Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
  • William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
  • Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
  • Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA, COMEDY
  • Betty Gilpin - GLOW
  • Yvonne Orji - Insecure
  • Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
  • Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
  • D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM-TV
  • Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
  • Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
  • Paul Mescal - Normal People
  • Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
  • Mark Ruffalo - I know This Much is true
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
  • Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
  • Shira Haas - Unorthodox
  • Regina King - Watchmen
  • Octavia Spencer - Self Made
  • Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN MINISERIE O FILM TV
  • Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
  • Jim Parsons - Hollywood
  • Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
  • Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen
  • Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
  • Holland Taylor - Hollywood
  • Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America
  • Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
  • Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
  • Toni Collette - Unbelievable
  • Jean Smart - Watchmen
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
  • Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland (episodio "Prisoners of War")
  • Alik Sakharov - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")
  • Ben Semanoff - Ozark (episodio "Su casa es mi casa")
  • Andrij Parekh - Succession (episodio "Hunting")
  • Mark Mylod - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")
  • Benjamin Caron - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")
  • Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (episodio "Cri de coeur")
  • Mimi Leder - The Morning Show (episodio "The Interview")
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
  • Gail Mancuso - Modern Family (episodio "Finale Part 2")
  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy (episodio "Miakhalifa.mov")
  • Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
  • Matt Shakman - The Great (episodio "The Great (Pilot)")
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "It's comedy or cabbage")
  • Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "Marvelous Radio")
  • James Burrows - Will & Grace (episodio "We Love Lucy")
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
  • Lynn Shelton - Little Fires Everywhere (episodio "Find a way")
  • Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People (episodio "Episode 5")
  • Maria Schrader - Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kassell - Watchmen (episodio "It's summer and we'running out of ice")
  • Steph Green - Watchmen (episodio "Little fear of lightning")
  • Stephen Williams - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
  • Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul (episodio "Bad Choice Road")
  • Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul (episodio "Bagman")
  • Miki Johnson - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")
  • Chris Mundy - Ozark (episodio "All in")
  • John Shiban - Ozark (episodio "Boss Fight")
  • Jesse Armstrong - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")
  • Peter Morgan - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
  • Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
  • David West Read - Schitt's Creek (episodio "The Presidential Suite")
  • Michael Schur - The Good Place (episodio "Whenever you're ready")
  • Tony McNamara - The Great (episodio "The Great")
  • Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Collaboration")
  • Paul Simms - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Ghosts")
  • Stefani Robinson - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "On the run")
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
  • Tanya Barfield - Mrs. America (episodio "Shirley")
  • Sally Rooney e Alice Birch - Normal People (episodio "Episode 3")
  • Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman - Unbelievable (episodio "Episodio 1")
  • Anna Winger - Unorthodox (episodio "Part 1")
  • Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")
     
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR FEMMINILE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
  • Cicely Tyson - How to get away with Murder
  • Laverne Cox - Orange is the new Black
  • Cherry Jones - Succession
  • Harriet Walter - Succession
  • Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Phylicia Rashad - This is Us
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR MASCHILE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
  • Andrew Scott - Black Mirror
  • James Cromwell - Succession
  • Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
  • Martin Short - The Morning Show
  • Jason Bateman - The Outsider
  • Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR FEMMINILE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
  • Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live
  • Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
  • Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Bette Midler - The Politician
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR MASCHILE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
  • Fred Willard - Modern Family
  • Dev Patel - Modern Love
  • Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live
  • Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live
  • Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live
  • Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lascia un Commento...