Emmy 2020: Watchmen domina, ecco tutte le nomination

Sono state rese note le nomination dei 72° Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, il più importante premio USA per serie, miniserie e film prodotti per la tv.
A dominare questa edizione è Watchmen, con ben 26 candidature nelle varie categorie. A seguire c'è la comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, con 20 candidature.
La cerimonia è stata condotta da Leslie Jones, star del "Saturday Night Live", e vi hanno partecipato anche le attrici Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, l'attore Josh Gad e il presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre con la conduzione di Jimmy Kimmel.
Ecco tutte le nomine degli Emmy 2020.
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt's Creek
- What we do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
MIGLIOR FILM TV
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This is us
- Steve Carell - The Morning Show
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Zendaya - Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson black-ish
- Don Cheadle Black Monday
- Ted Danson The Good Place
- Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek
- Ramy Youssef Ramy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Christina Applegate - Dead to me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
- Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA, SERIE DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Matthew MacFadyen - Succession
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA, SERIE DRAMA
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
- Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA, COMEDY
- Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Mahershala Alì - Ramy
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
- William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
- Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA, COMEDY
- Betty Gilpin - GLOW
- Yvonne Orji - Insecure
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
- D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM-TV
- Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
- Paul Mescal - Normal People
- Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo - I know This Much is true
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
- Shira Haas - Unorthodox
- Regina King - Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer - Self Made
- Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
- Jim Parsons - Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Holland Taylor - Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America
- Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
- Toni Collette - Unbelievable
- Jean Smart - Watchmen
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland (episodio "Prisoners of War")
- Alik Sakharov - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")
- Ben Semanoff - Ozark (episodio "Su casa es mi casa")
- Andrij Parekh - Succession (episodio "Hunting")
- Mark Mylod - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")
- Benjamin Caron - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")
- Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (episodio "Cri de coeur")
- Mimi Leder - The Morning Show (episodio "The Interview")
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Gail Mancuso - Modern Family (episodio "Finale Part 2")
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy (episodio "Miakhalifa.mov")
- Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
- Matt Shakman - The Great (episodio "The Great (Pilot)")
- Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "It's comedy or cabbage")
- Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio "Marvelous Radio")
- James Burrows - Will & Grace (episodio "We Love Lucy")
MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Lynn Shelton - Little Fires Everywhere (episodio "Find a way")
- Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People (episodio "Episode 5")
- Maria Schrader - Unorthodox
- Nicole Kassell - Watchmen (episodio "It's summer and we'running out of ice")
- Steph Green - Watchmen (episodio "Little fear of lightning")
- Stephen Williams - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul (episodio "Bad Choice Road")
- Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul (episodio "Bagman")
- Miki Johnson - Ozark (episodio "Fire Pink")
- Chris Mundy - Ozark (episodio "All in")
- John Shiban - Ozark (episodio "Boss Fight")
- Jesse Armstrong - Succession (episodio "This is not for tears")
- Peter Morgan - The Crown (episodio "Aberfan")
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (episodio "Happy Ending")
- David West Read - Schitt's Creek (episodio "The Presidential Suite")
- Michael Schur - The Good Place (episodio "Whenever you're ready")
- Tony McNamara - The Great (episodio "The Great")
- Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Collaboration")
- Paul Simms - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "Ghosts")
- Stefani Robinson - What we do in the Shadows (episodio "On the run")
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Tanya Barfield - Mrs. America (episodio "Shirley")
- Sally Rooney e Alice Birch - Normal People (episodio "Episode 3")
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman - Unbelievable (episodio "Episodio 1")
- Anna Winger - Unorthodox (episodio "Part 1")
- Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson - Watchmen (episodio "This Extraordinary Being")
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR FEMMINILE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Cicely Tyson - How to get away with Murder
- Laverne Cox - Orange is the new Black
- Cherry Jones - Succession
- Harriet Walter - Succession
- Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
- Phylicia Rashad - This is Us
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR MASCHILE DI UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Andrew Scott - Black Mirror
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- Martin Short - The Morning Show
- Jason Bateman - The Outsider
- Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR FEMMINILE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Angela Bassett - A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
- Wanda Sykes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Bette Midler - The Politician
MIGLIOR GUEST STAR MASCHILE DI UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Fred Willard - Modern Family
- Dev Patel - Modern Love
- Brad Pitt - Saturday Night Live
- Adam Driver - Saturday Night Live
- Eddie Murphy - Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel