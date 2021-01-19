Critics’ Choice Awards: The Crown e The Mandalorian tra le nomination 2021

Questa sera sono state annunciate le nomination 2021 dell’annuale Critics’ Choice Awards, e tra le serie tv maggiormente candidate anche The Crown e The Mandalorian.

Il colosso Netflix ha distanziato tutti piazzando la bellezza di 26 nomination, con The Crown e Ozark candidate a ben sei categorie principali. Figurano bene anche l’avvincente La regina degli scacchi e Unortodox.

22 candidature, invece, sono state raccolte da WarnerMedia, con The Flight Attendant, Perry Mason, Lovecraft Country e The Undoing protagoniste assolute.

La lista delle serie tv che hanno raccolto una nomination nella categoria principe (Miglior Serie Drammatica) sono state Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), The Good Fight (CBC All Access), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix), Perry Mason (HBO) e This is Us (NBC).

LA cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics’ Choice Awards sarà trasmessa su The CW il 7 marzo. Diamo ora spazio alla lista completa delle nomination 2021.

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Miglior Comedy

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una comedy

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una comedy

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una comedy

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una comedy

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Miglior Serie Limitata

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Miglior Film Realizzato per la TV

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Studios)

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Miglior Talk Show

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Miglior Speciale Comico

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

Miglior Serie con episodi di breve durata

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC/Youtube)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)