ASC Awards: Mank e Nomadland tra i nominati per la miglior fotografia
Sono state annunciate le nomination ai ASC Awards, i premi dati dall’American Society of Cinematographers (il sindacato americano dei direttori della fotografia). Tra i nominati dell’edizione 2021 spiccano Mank e Nomadland.

Chi trionferà? Il bianco e nero omaggio creato da Erik Messerschmidt per il biopic di David Fincher dedicato al co-sceneggiatore di Quarto potere o la fotografia naturalistica firmata da Joshua James Richards per Nomadland? La sfida è ovviamente tra questi due film e chi si aggiudicherà il premio potrebbe aver già messo mano all’Oscar.

I vincitori saranno svelati il 18 aprile durante la cerimonia virtuale che si potrà vedere sulla pagina Facebook ufficiale dell’American Society of Cinematographers.

Di seguito l’elenco completo della nomination ai ASC Awards 2021:

Feature Film

  • Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank
  • Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Joshua James Richards for Nomadland
  • Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC for Cherry
  • Dariusz Wolski, ASC for News of the World

Spotlight

  • Katelin Arizmendi for Swallow
  • Aurélien Marra for Two of Us
  • Andrey Naydenov for Dear Comrades!

Documentary

  • Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for The Truffle Hunters
  • Victor Kossakovsky and Egil Håskjold Larsen for Gunda
  • Gianfranco Rosi for Notturno

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

  • Martin Ahlgren, ASC for The Plot Against America, “Part 6”
  • Anette Haellmigk for The Great, “The Great”
  • Pete Konczal for Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”
  • Steven Meizler for The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
  • Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

  • Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
  • Carlos Catalán for Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”
  • François Dagenais, CSC for Project Blue Book, “Area 51”
  • Jon Joffin, ASC for Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”
  • Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

  • David Franco for Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”
  • Ken Glassing for Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”
  • Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown, “Fairytale”
  • David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, “The Moroi”
  • David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”
  • Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

  • Ava Berkofsky for Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”
  • Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
  • Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
  • Matthew Jensen, ASC for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”
  • Jas Shelton for Homecoming, “Giant”

