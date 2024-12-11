ACE Eddie Awards | Shogun e Emilia Perez tra i nominati
L’American Cinema Editors ha annunciato quest’oggi le nomination degli ACE Eddie Awards 2025, i premi assegnati dall’associazione dei montatori.
Conclave, Dune: Part Due ed Emilia Perez sono tra i candidati riguardo le categorie cinematografiche drammatiche, mentre Anora, Challengers e The Substance sono stati tra i candidati più presenti nelle categorie comiche. Nelle categorie televisive, invece, Only Murders in the Building, Fallout, Nobody Wants This e Shogun hanno fatto la parte del leone.
OSCARS | DOVE SARANNO TRASMESSI?
I vincitori degli ACE Eddie Awards 2025 saranno annunciati il 18 gennaio 2025 presso la Royce Hall dell’UCLA a Los Angeles, California. Ricordiamo che in precedenza Jon M. Chu (regista di Wicked) sarà premiato con l’ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, mentre i montatori Maysie Hoy e Paul Hirsch riceveranno anch’essi riconoscimenti alla carriera.
ACE EDDIE AWARDS 2025 | LE NOMINATION
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)
Civil War
Jake Roberts, ACE
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Dune: Part Two
Joe Walker, ACE
Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Eliot Knapman
Margaret Sixel, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
Anora
Sean Baker
Challengers
Marco Costa
A Real Pain
Robert Nassau
The Substance
Coralie Fargeat
Jérôme Eltabet
Valentin Féron
Wicked
Myron Kerstein, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Inside Out 2
Maurissa Horwitz
Moana 2
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Michael Louis Hill
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Dan Hembery
The Wild Robot
Mary Blee
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Beatles ’64
Mariah Rehmet, ACE
Jim Henson Idea Man
Sierra Neal
Paul Crowder, ACE
Her Name was Moviola
Howard Berry
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Otto Burnham
Will & Harper
Monique Zavistovski, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Chimp Crazy (102 – Gone Ape)
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Adrienne Gits, ACE,
Doug Abel, ACE
The Jinx – Part Two (203 – Saving My Tears Until It’s Official)
Richard Hankin, ACE
Charles Olivier
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (102 – Hidden in Plain Sight)
Daphne Gómez-Mena
Jane Jo, ACE
STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (101 – Then)
Alan Lowe
STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (102 – Now)
Jeff Malmberg, ACE
Aaron I. Naar
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Frasier (207 – My Brilliant Sister)
Russell Griffin, ACE
Poppa’s House (102 – Sleepover)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
The Upshaws (506 – Do I)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
Brian LeCoz
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
The Bear (301 – Tomorrow)
Joanna Naugle, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 – The Gettysburg Address)
Steven Rasch, ACE
Nobody Wants This (101 – Pilot)
Maura Corey, ACE
Only Murders in the Building (410 – My Best Friend’s Wedding)
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
What We Do in the Shadows (603 – Sleep Hypnosis)
Liza Cardinale, ACE
Dane McMaster, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
3 Body Problem (105 – Judgment Day)
Michael Ruscio, ACE
Fallout (101 – The End)
Ali Comperchio
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 – First Date)
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE
Shogun (110 – A Dream of A Dream)
Maria Gonzales, ACE
Aika Miyake
Slow Horses (401 – Identity Theft)
Robert Frost
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
Am I OK?
Kayla M. Emter, ACE
Glen Scantlebury, ACE
Road House
Doc Crotzer, ACE
Unfrosted
Evan Henke, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Baby Reindeer (104 – Episode 4)
Peter H. Oliver
Benjamin Gerstein
Disclaimer (105 – V)
Adam Gough, ACE, BFE
Fargo (510 – Bisquik)
Regis Kimble
The Penguin (101 – After Hours)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE
Ripley (105 – V Lucio)
Joshua Raymond Lee
David O. Rogers
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Conan O’Brien Must Go (104 – Ireland)
Matthew Shaw
Brad Roelandt
Couples Therapy (401)
Ryan Loeffler
Eileen Meyer
Welcome to Wrexham (305 – Temporary)
Tim Wilsbach, ACE
Steve Welch, ACE
Michael Brown
Michael Oliver
Tim Roche
Matt Wafaie
Jenny Krochmal
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Sean Hubbert
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (104 – Paranormal)
Kelly Lyon, ACE
Sean McIlraith
Ryan McIlraith
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 – Boeing)
Anthony Miale, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Bob’s Burgers (1413 – Butt, Sweat, and Fears)
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
The Simpsons (3514 – Night of the Living Wage)
Don Barrozo
X-Men ’97 (105 – Remember It)
Michelle McMillan
