ACE Eddie Awards | Shogun e Emilia Perez tra i nominati

L’American Cinema Editors ha annunciato quest’oggi le nomination degli ACE Eddie Awards 2025, i premi assegnati dall’associazione dei montatori.

Conclave, Dune: Part Due ed Emilia Perez sono tra i candidati riguardo le categorie cinematografiche drammatiche, mentre Anora, Challengers e The Substance sono stati tra i candidati più presenti nelle categorie comiche. Nelle categorie televisive, invece, Only Murders in the Building, Fallout, Nobody Wants This e Shogun hanno fatto la parte del leone.

I vincitori degli ACE Eddie Awards 2025 saranno annunciati il ​​18 gennaio 2025 presso la Royce Hall dell’UCLA a Los Angeles, California. Ricordiamo che in precedenza Jon M. Chu (regista di Wicked) sarà premiato con l’ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, mentre i montatori Maysie Hoy e Paul Hirsch riceveranno anch’essi riconoscimenti alla carriera.

ACE EDDIE AWARDS 2025 | LE NOMINATION

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

Civil War
Jake Roberts, ACE

Conclave
Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two
Joe Walker, ACE

Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Eliot Knapman
Margaret Sixel, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Anora
Sean Baker

Challengers
Marco Costa

A Real Pain
Robert Nassau

The Substance
Coralie Fargeat
Jérôme Eltabet
Valentin Féron

Wicked
Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Flow
Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2
Maurissa Horwitz

Moana 2
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Michael Louis Hill

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Dan Hembery

The Wild Robot
Mary Blee

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Beatles ’64
Mariah Rehmet, ACE

Jim Henson Idea Man
Sierra Neal
Paul Crowder, ACE


Her Name was Moviola
Howard Berry


Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Otto Burnham


Will & Harper
Monique Zavistovski, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Chimp Crazy (102 – Gone Ape)
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Adrienne Gits, ACE,
Doug Abel, ACE

The Jinx – Part Two (203 – Saving My Tears Until It’s Official)
Richard Hankin, ACE
Charles Olivier


Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (102 – Hidden in Plain Sight)
Daphne Gómez-Mena
Jane Jo, ACE

STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (101 – Then)
Alan Lowe


STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (102 – Now)
Jeff Malmberg, ACE
Aaron I. Naar

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier (207 – My Brilliant Sister)
Russell Griffin, ACE


Poppa’s House (102 – Sleepover)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE


The Upshaws (506 – Do I)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
Brian LeCoz

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear (301 – Tomorrow)
Joanna Naugle, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 – The Gettysburg Address)
Steven Rasch, ACE


Nobody Wants This (101 – Pilot)
Maura Corey, ACE


Only Murders in the Building (410 – My Best Friend’s Wedding)
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch


What We Do in the Shadows (603 – Sleep Hypnosis)
Liza Cardinale, ACE
Dane McMaster, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

3 Body Problem (105 – Judgment Day)
Michael Ruscio, ACE


Fallout (101 – The End)
Ali Comperchio


Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 – First Date)
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE


Shogun (110 – A Dream of A Dream)
Maria Gonzales, ACE
Aika Miyake


Slow Horses (401 – Identity Theft)
Robert Frost

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Am I OK?
Kayla M. Emter, ACE
Glen Scantlebury, ACE


Road House
Doc Crotzer, ACE

Unfrosted
Evan Henke, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Baby Reindeer (104 – Episode 4)
Peter H. Oliver
Benjamin Gerstein


Disclaimer (105 – V)
Adam Gough, ACE, BFE


Fargo (510 – Bisquik)
Regis Kimble


The Penguin (101 – After Hours)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE


Ripley (105 – V Lucio)
Joshua Raymond Lee
David O. Rogers

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Conan O’Brien Must Go (104 – Ireland)
Matthew Shaw
Brad Roelandt

Couples Therapy (401)
Ryan Loeffler
Eileen Meyer


Welcome to Wrexham (305 – Temporary)
Tim Wilsbach, ACE
Steve Welch, ACE
Michael Brown
Michael Oliver
Tim Roche
Matt Wafaie
Jenny Krochmal

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Ali Wong: Single Lady
Sean Hubbert


John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (104 – Paranormal)
Kelly Lyon, ACE
Sean McIlraith
Ryan McIlraith


Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 – Boeing)
Anthony Miale, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Bob’s Burgers (1413 – Butt, Sweat, and Fears)
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE


The Simpsons (3514 – Night of the Living Wage)
Don Barrozo


X-Men ’97 (105 – Remember It)
Michelle McMillan

