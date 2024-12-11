ACE Eddie Awards | Shogun e Emilia Perez tra i nominati

L’American Cinema Editors ha annunciato quest’oggi le nomination degli ACE Eddie Awards 2025, i premi assegnati dall’associazione dei montatori.

Conclave, Dune: Part Due ed Emilia Perez sono tra i candidati riguardo le categorie cinematografiche drammatiche, mentre Anora, Challengers e The Substance sono stati tra i candidati più presenti nelle categorie comiche. Nelle categorie televisive, invece, Only Murders in the Building, Fallout, Nobody Wants This e Shogun hanno fatto la parte del leone.

I vincitori degli ACE Eddie Awards 2025 saranno annunciati il ​​18 gennaio 2025 presso la Royce Hall dell’UCLA a Los Angeles, California. Ricordiamo che in precedenza Jon M. Chu (regista di Wicked) sarà premiato con l’ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, mentre i montatori Maysie Hoy e Paul Hirsch riceveranno anch’essi riconoscimenti alla carriera.

ACE EDDIE AWARDS 2025 | LE NOMINATION

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

Civil War

Jake Roberts, ACE

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two

Joe Walker, ACE

Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Eliot Knapman

Margaret Sixel, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Anora

Sean Baker

Challengers

Marco Costa

A Real Pain

Robert Nassau

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat

Jérôme Eltabet

Valentin Féron

Wicked

Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2

Maurissa Horwitz

Moana 2

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Michael Louis Hill

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Dan Hembery

The Wild Robot

Mary Blee

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Beatles ’64

Mariah Rehmet, ACE

Jim Henson Idea Man

Sierra Neal

Paul Crowder, ACE



Her Name was Moviola

Howard Berry



Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Otto Burnham



Will & Harper

Monique Zavistovski, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Chimp Crazy (102 – Gone Ape)

Evan Wise, ACE

Charles Divak, ACE

Adrienne Gits, ACE,

Doug Abel, ACE



The Jinx – Part Two (203 – Saving My Tears Until It’s Official)

Richard Hankin, ACE

Charles Olivier



Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (102 – Hidden in Plain Sight)

Daphne Gómez-Mena

Jane Jo, ACE

STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (101 – Then)

Alan Lowe



STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (102 – Now)

Jeff Malmberg, ACE

Aaron I. Naar

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier (207 – My Brilliant Sister)

Russell Griffin, ACE



Poppa’s House (102 – Sleepover)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE



The Upshaws (506 – Do I)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

Brian LeCoz

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear (301 – Tomorrow)

Joanna Naugle, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 – The Gettysburg Address)

Steven Rasch, ACE



Nobody Wants This (101 – Pilot)

Maura Corey, ACE



Only Murders in the Building (410 – My Best Friend’s Wedding)

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch



What We Do in the Shadows (603 – Sleep Hypnosis)

Liza Cardinale, ACE

Dane McMaster, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

3 Body Problem (105 – Judgment Day)

Michael Ruscio, ACE



Fallout (101 – The End)

Ali Comperchio



Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 – First Date)

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Isaac Hagy, ACE



Shogun (110 – A Dream of A Dream)

Maria Gonzales, ACE

Aika Miyake



Slow Horses (401 – Identity Theft)

Robert Frost

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Am I OK?

Kayla M. Emter, ACE

Glen Scantlebury, ACE



Road House

Doc Crotzer, ACE



Unfrosted

Evan Henke, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Baby Reindeer (104 – Episode 4)

Peter H. Oliver

Benjamin Gerstein



Disclaimer (105 – V)

Adam Gough, ACE, BFE



Fargo (510 – Bisquik)

Regis Kimble



The Penguin (101 – After Hours)

Henk van Eeghen, ACE



Ripley (105 – V Lucio)

Joshua Raymond Lee

David O. Rogers

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Conan O’Brien Must Go (104 – Ireland)

Matthew Shaw

Brad Roelandt

Couples Therapy (401)

Ryan Loeffler

Eileen Meyer



Welcome to Wrexham (305 – Temporary)

Tim Wilsbach, ACE

Steve Welch, ACE

Michael Brown

Michael Oliver

Tim Roche

Matt Wafaie

Jenny Krochmal

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Sean Hubbert



John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (104 – Paranormal)

Kelly Lyon, ACE

Sean McIlraith

Ryan McIlraith



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 – Boeing)

Anthony Miale, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Bob’s Burgers (1413 – Butt, Sweat, and Fears)

Stephanie Earley, ACE

Jeremy Reuben, ACE



The Simpsons (3514 – Night of the Living Wage)

Don Barrozo



X-Men ’97 (105 – Remember It)

Michelle McMillan

