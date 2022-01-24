Art Directors Guild Awards 2022: tutte le nomination da West Side Story a Dune

Stiamo entrando nel vivo della stagione dei Premi internazionali, dopo i Golden Globe e in attesa degli Oscars, arrivano le candidature per gli Art Directors Guild Awards, i Premi assegnati ai tecnici del cinema.

Gli Art Directors Guild Awards sono dedicati alle maestranze del cinema, riconoscimenti assegnati alle milgiori prestazioni professionali in ambito cinematografico e televisivo. Vincere un ADG Award spiana la strada verso la statuetta degli Oscar nella categoria Miglior Scenografia, il riconoscimento é suddiviso in 3 categorie (Miglior scenografo per un film in costume, Miglior scenografo per un film fantasy, miglior scenografo per un film contemporaneo).

A spiccare tra le candidature c’è Adam Stockhausen, che ha ottenuto una doppia candidatura: per la scenografia di The French Dispatch e per quella di West Side Story.

Nella categoria Miglior Film d’Epoca e Miglior film Fantasy partono favori Tamara Deverell per La Fiera delle Illusioni (Nightmare Alley) e Patrice Vermette per Dune.

Di seguito tutte le nomination degli Art Directors Guild Awards 2022.

Art Directors Guild Awards 2022: tutti i candidati

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen



FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam