Art Directors Guild Awards 2022: tutte le nomination da West Side Story a Dune

Stiamo entrando nel vivo della stagione dei Premi internazionali, dopo i Golden Globe e in attesa degli Oscars, arrivano le candidature per gli Art Directors Guild Awards, i Premi assegnati ai tecnici del cinema.
Gli Art Directors Guild Awards sono dedicati alle maestranze del cinema, riconoscimenti assegnati alle milgiori prestazioni professionali in ambito cinematografico e televisivo. Vincere un ADG Award spiana la strada verso la statuetta degli Oscar nella categoria Miglior Scenografia, il riconoscimento é suddiviso in 3 categorie (Miglior scenografo per un film in costume, Miglior scenografo per un film fantasy, miglior scenografo per un film contemporaneo).
A spiccare tra le candidature c’è Adam Stockhausen, che ha ottenuto una doppia candidatura: per la scenografia di The French Dispatch e per quella di West Side Story.
Nella categoria Miglior Film d’Epoca e Miglior film Fantasy partono favori Tamara Deverell per La Fiera delle Illusioni (Nightmare Alley) e Patrice Vermette per Dune.
Di seguito tutte le nomination degli Art Directors Guild Awards 2022.
Art Directors Guild Awards 2022: tutti i candidati
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy
The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower
Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates
The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové
Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva
The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam