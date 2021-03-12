Razzie Awards 2021: Dolittle tra i film con più nomination

A pochi giorni dall’annuncio delle attese nomination degli Oscar 2021, come da tradizione spuntare quelle relative alle “meno” attese dei Razzie Awards, i premi assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ai peggiori film dell’anno.
L’edizione numero 41 dei “temibili” Razzies ha visto dominare la tornata delle nomination due film su tutti, ovvero Dolittle e 365 Giorni, entrambi con ben sei candidature, e quest’ultimo proveniente direttamente dal servizio digitale Netflix (si, anche i Razzies accettano i film provenienti da servizi digitali). L’horror Fantasy Island ha raccolto cinque nomination, mentre solo quattro per Music, il film di Sia.
I Razzie Awards 2021 saranno assegnati il prossimo 24 aprile, ovvero il giorno precedente alla lunga notte degli Oscars.
ECCO LE NOMINATION 2021
Worst Picture
- 365 Days
- Absolute Proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
Worst Actor
- Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone – 365 Days
- Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
- David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
- Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
- Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler – Music
Worst Supporting Actor
- Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
- Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
- Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
- Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia – Music
Worst Screenplay
- 365 Days
- All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)