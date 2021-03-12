Razzie Awards 2021: Dolittle tra i film con più nomination

Posted on

Universal Pictures ha diffuso – via Imp Awards – il nuovo poster di Dolittle, fantasy con Robert Downey jr, tratto dai romanzi di Hugh Lofting. Il poster in questione è destinato alle proiezioni americane del circuito cinematografico Dolby Cinema. Trovate il poster in fondo al nostro articolo. Dolittle La regia è stata affidata a Stephen Gaghan,