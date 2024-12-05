Critics Choice Awards TV | Shōgun guida le nomination

La The Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha da poco annunciato le nomination relative ai Critics Choice Awards TV.

La stagione dei premi cinematografici – ed in questo caso dei premi televisivi – sta entrando nel vivo. Questa sera diamo uno sguardo agli ambiti Critics Choice Awards TV, o meglio alle nomination annunciato appena poche ore fa. Ebbene, a dominare l’edizione numero 30 è stato Shōgun, lo show andato in onda in Italia su Disney+, con ben 6 candidature.

Abbott Elementary di ABC, Disclaimer di Apple TV+, Hacks e The Pengiun di HBO|Max , The Diplomat di Netflix e l’ultima stagione di What We Do in the Shadows di FX hanno invece inanellato 4 nomination a testa. Tra le emittenti televisive più candidate spicca il nome di Netflix con ben 23 nomination, seguito da HBO|Max con 21. L’Italia ha ottenuto la candidatura di due serie tv nella categoria Miglior Serie Straniere, e sono arrivate per L’amica geniale e La Legge di Lidia Poët.

Le candidature per le categorie cinematografiche saranno rivelate, invece, il 12 dicembre, mentre i premi saranno consegnati domenica 12 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. E! trasmetterà in diretta i Critics Choice Awards.

Critics Choice Awards TV | Le Nomination

MIGLIORI SERIE DRAMMATICHE

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO | Max)

Intervista col vampiro (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix ).)

Antony Starr – I ragazzi (Prime Video)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid – Intervista col vampiro (AMC)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

MIGLIORI SERIE COMICHE

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO | Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Brian Jordan Alvarez – Insegnante di inglese (FX)

Adam Brody – Nessuno vuole questo (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin – Solo omicidi nell’edificio (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – Cosa facciamo nell’ombra (FX)

Martin Short – Solo omicidi nell’edificio (Hulu)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – Insegnante di inglese (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

MIGLIORI SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

La legge secondo Lidia Poët (Netflix)

L’amica geniale (HBO | Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

MIGLIORI SERIE ANIMATE

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

I Simpson (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney presenta: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show con Stephen Colbert (CBS)

MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMICO

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

Critics Choice Awards TV | Ecco i candidati per rete o piattaforma

Netflix: 23

HBO|Max: 21

FX: 13

Apple TV+: 12

FX/Hulu: 7

Hulu: 7

CBS: 6

Disney+: 6

Prime Video: 6

ABC: 4

NBC: 4

Paramount+: 4

AMC: 2

Fox: 2

Peacock: 2

Starz: 2

BBC America: 1

Comedy Central: 1

National Geographic: 1

NBC/Syndicated: 1

PBS: 1

Shudder: 1

YouTube: 1

