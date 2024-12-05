Critics Choice Awards TV | Shōgun guida le nomination
La The Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha da poco annunciato le nomination relative ai Critics Choice Awards TV.
La stagione dei premi cinematografici – ed in questo caso dei premi televisivi – sta entrando nel vivo. Questa sera diamo uno sguardo agli ambiti Critics Choice Awards TV, o meglio alle nomination annunciato appena poche ore fa. Ebbene, a dominare l’edizione numero 30 è stato Shōgun, lo show andato in onda in Italia su Disney+, con ben 6 candidature.
Shōgun S1 | La Nostra Recensione
Abbott Elementary di ABC, Disclaimer di Apple TV+, Hacks e The Pengiun di HBO|Max , The Diplomat di Netflix e l’ultima stagione di What We Do in the Shadows di FX hanno invece inanellato 4 nomination a testa. Tra le emittenti televisive più candidate spicca il nome di Netflix con ben 23 nomination, seguito da HBO|Max con 21. L’Italia ha ottenuto la candidatura di due serie tv nella categoria Miglior Serie Straniere, e sono arrivate per L’amica geniale e La Legge di Lidia Poët.
La Legge di Lidia Poët S2 | La Nostra Recensione
Le candidature per le categorie cinematografiche saranno rivelate, invece, il 12 dicembre, mentre i premi saranno consegnati domenica 12 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. E! trasmetterà in diretta i Critics Choice Awards.
Critics Choice Awards TV | Le Nomination
MIGLIORI SERIE DRAMMATICHE
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO | Max)
Intervista col vampiro (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix ).)
Antony Starr – I ragazzi (Prime Video)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid – Intervista col vampiro (AMC)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
MIGLIORI SERIE COMICHE
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks (HBO | Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Brian Jordan Alvarez – Insegnante di inglese (FX)
Adam Brody – Nessuno vuole questo (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin – Solo omicidi nell’edificio (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – Cosa facciamo nell’ombra (FX)
Martin Short – Solo omicidi nell’edificio (Hulu)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig – Insegnante di inglese (FX)
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)
Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)
Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
MIGLIORI SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Máquina (Hulu)
La legge secondo Lidia Poët (Netflix)
L’amica geniale (HBO | Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)
MIGLIORI SERIE ANIMATE
Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
I Simpson (Fox)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
John Mulaney presenta: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show con Stephen Colbert (CBS)
MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMICO
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)
Critics Choice Awards TV | Ecco i candidati per rete o piattaforma
Netflix: 23
HBO|Max: 21
FX: 13
Apple TV+: 12
FX/Hulu: 7
Hulu: 7
CBS: 6
Disney+: 6
Prime Video: 6
ABC: 4
NBC: 4
Paramount+: 4
AMC: 2
Fox: 2
Peacock: 2
Starz: 2
BBC America: 1
Comedy Central: 1
National Geographic: 1
NBC/Syndicated: 1
PBS: 1
Shudder: 1
YouTube: 1
Scopri di più da UNIVERSAL MOVIES
Abbonati per ricevere gli ultimi articoli inviati alla tua e-mail.