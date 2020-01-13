Critics' Choice Awards 2020: La lista dei vincitori

Sono stati assegnati stanotte i 25° Critics' Choice Awards, i premi cinematografici assegnati dalla Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA).

A poche ore dall'annuncio delle nomination relative agli Oscars 2020, i celebri Critics' Choice Awards hanno celebrato il cinema della scorsa edizione, e lo hanno fatto spingendo C'era una volta a... Hollywood in cima alla lista delle preferenze riguardo la categoria Miglior Film.

Per la categoria Miglior Regia ha portato a casa il premio Bong Joon-ho per il sorprendente Parasite, il premio in questo caso è stato condiviso con Sam Mendes per 1917. Gli attori che hanno trionfato nelle rispettive categorie attoriali sono Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt e Laura Dern.

La delusione più cocente è arrivata da The Irishman, protagonista con 14 nomination, ma "proprietario" di un solo premio, ovvero quello per il Miglior Cast d'insieme.

CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS 2020

MIGLIOR FILM

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

MIGLIORE ATTORE

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”*

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”*

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”*

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

MIGLIOR GIOVANE ATTORE / ATTRICE

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”*

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

MIGLIOR CAST D’INSIEME

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”*

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”*

Sam Mendes – “1917”*

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”*

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”*

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Lee Smith – “1917”*

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

“Bombshell”*

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Avengers: Endgame”*

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”*

MIGLIOR FILM D’AZIONE

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”*

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

MIGLIOR COMMEDIA

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”*

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

MIGLIOR FILM FANTASCIENTIFICO O HORROR

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

“Us”*

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”*

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Glasgow” (No Place Like Home) – “Wild Rose”* (TIE)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”* (TIE)

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”*

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

