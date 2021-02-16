WGA Awards 2021: svelate le nomination

Sono state annunciate qualche ora fa le nomination ai WGA Awards 2021, i premi dati ogni anno dal sindacato degli sceneggiatori americani. Tra i film nominati spiccano Il Processo ai Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah e One Night in Miami.
Sorprende l’assenza tra i nominati di film che hanno trionfato ai vari festival – come Nomadland e Pieces of a Woman – e Mank; tutti film, comunque, che agli Oscar diranno sicuramente la loro.
Ecco di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai WGA Awards 2021:
SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King,
Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Warner Bros.
Palm Springs
Screenplay by Andy Siara
Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow
Hulu
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Focus Features
Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
Amazon Studios
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
Netflix
SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern
Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen
Amazon Studios
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Based on the Play Written by August Wilson
Netflix
News of the World
Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies
Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles
Universal Pictures
One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
Based on the Stage Play One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers
Amazon Studios
The White Tiger
Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani
Based on the Book The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
Netflix
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Written by Jack Youngelson
Amazon Studios
The Dissident
Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel
Briarcliff Entertainment
Herb Alpert Is…
Written by John Scheinfeld
Abramorama
Red Penguins
Written by Gabe Polsky
Universal Pictures
Totally Under Control
Written by Alex Gibney
Neon