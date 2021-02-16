WGA Awards 2021: svelate le nomination

Sono state annunciate qualche ora fa le nomination ai WGA Awards 2021, i premi dati ogni anno dal sindacato degli sceneggiatori americani. Tra i film nominati spiccano Il Processo ai Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah e One Night in Miami.

Sorprende l’assenza tra i nominati di film che hanno trionfato ai vari festival – come Nomadland e Pieces of a Woman – e Mank; tutti film, comunque, che agli Oscar diranno sicuramente la loro.

Ecco di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai WGA Awards 2021:

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Judas and the Black Messiah

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King,

Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Warner Bros.

Palm Springs

Screenplay by Andy Siara

Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow

Hulu

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Focus Features

Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

Amazon Studios

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Netflix

SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen

Amazon Studios

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Based on the Play Written by August Wilson

Netflix

News of the World

Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies

Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles

Universal Pictures

One Night in Miami

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

Based on the Stage Play One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers

Amazon Studios

The White Tiger

Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani

Based on the Book The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga

Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Written by Jack Youngelson

Amazon Studios

The Dissident

Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel

Briarcliff Entertainment

Herb Alpert Is…

Written by John Scheinfeld

Abramorama

Red Penguins

Written by Gabe Polsky

Universal Pictures

Totally Under Control

Written by Alex Gibney

Neon