WGA Awards 2021: svelate le nomination
Festival

WGA Awards 2021: svelate le nomination

Posted on Author Andrea VantiniComment(0)

Sono state annunciate qualche ora fa le nomination ai WGA Awards 2021, i premi dati ogni anno dal sindacato degli sceneggiatori americani. Tra i film nominati spiccano Il Processo ai Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah e One Night in Miami.

Sorprende l’assenza tra i nominati di film che hanno trionfato ai vari festival – come Nomadland e Pieces of a Woman – e Mank; tutti film, comunque, che agli Oscar diranno sicuramente la loro.

Ecco di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai WGA Awards 2021:

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King,
Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Warner Bros.

Palm Springs
Screenplay by Andy Siara
Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow
Hulu

Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Focus Features

Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
Amazon Studios

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
Netflix

SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern
Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen
Amazon Studios

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Based on the Play Written by August Wilson
Netflix

News of the World
Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies
Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles
Universal Pictures

One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
Based on the Stage Play One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers
Amazon Studios

The White Tiger
Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani
Based on the Book The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

All In: The Fight for Democracy
Written by Jack Youngelson
Amazon Studios

The Dissident
Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel
Briarcliff Entertainment 

Herb Alpert Is…
Written by John Scheinfeld
Abramorama

Red Penguins
Written by Gabe Polsky
Universal Pictures

Totally Under Control
Written by Alex Gibney
Neon

Articoli Correlati

Mank Film Foto Backstage
Biopic Film Netflix Catalogo Video dal Set

Oltre 200 foto dal backstage di Mank, il nuovo film di David Fincher

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Ad un mese dal lancio sulla piattaforma digitale di Netflix, la serie Mank torna protagonista in rete con un aggiornamento davvero sostanzioso. Attraverso il sito virale The Wine Came up with the Fish è possibile ammirare oltre 200 foto dal backstage del film di David Fincher. Ma non solo foto. Nel sito, infatti, è possibile

I 10 migliori film del 2020 per l'American Film Institute
Festival

I 10 migliori film del 2020 per l’American Film Institute

Posted on Author Andrea Vantini

Ieri sera si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli AFI Awards durante la quale l’American Film Institute ha annunciato i dieci migliori film del 2020. Come potete vedere nell’elenco sottostante, alcuni dei titoli presi in considerazione sono stati distribuiti su piattaforme streaming come Netflix e Amazon Prime Video – e considerato l’anno appena trascorso

logan wolverine foto
Festival Marvel Saghe X-Men

WGA Awards – A sorpresa anche Logan tra i nominati

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Continua la lunga giornata dedicata ai premi cinematografici in vista degli Oscar 2018. Dopo aver dato un’occhiata alle nominations relative alle associazioni americane ACE e ADG, arriva il turno della WGA. I WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America) sono i premi assegnati alle migliori sceneggiature (originali e non) dall’associazione americana degli sceneggiatori. La cerimonia di premiazione

Lascia un Commento...