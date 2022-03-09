VES Awards 2022: Dune ed Encanto i film più premiati

Dune ed Encanto hanno fatto incetta di premi durante i VES Awards 2022 Visual Effects Society Awards, ovvero i premi assegnati dal sindacato degli artisti degli effetti visivi ad Hollywood.
La manifestazione, svoltasi ieri 8 marzo al Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills – California, ha visto quindi trionfare Dune, la pellicola della Warner Bros. diretta da Denis Villeneuve ed Encanto, il film di animazione Disney diretto da Jared Bush e Byron Howard, entrambi hanno collezionato ben 4 premi nelle diverse categorie e più precisamente:
Dune
- Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “Dune”
- Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project: “Dune”, Royal Ornithopter
- Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature: “Dune”, Dunes of Arrakis
- Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in a Feature: “Dune”, Attack on Arrakeen
Encanto
- Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature: “Encanto”
- Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature: “Encanto”, Mirabel Madrigal
- Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature: “Encanto”, Antonio’s Room
- Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project: “Encanto”, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Questi gli altri vincitori:
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “Last Night in Soho”
- Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature: “Finch”
- Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, The Mirror Dimension
- Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project: “Jungle Cruise”
Fonte: Deadline