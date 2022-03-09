Trustpilot
ves awards 2022 film Dune, Encanto,
Festival

VES Awards 2022: Dune ed Encanto i film più premiati

Posted on Author John TagComment(0) 22 Views

Dune ed Encanto hanno fatto incetta di premi durante i VES Awards 2022 Visual Effects Society Awards, ovvero i premi assegnati dal sindacato degli artisti degli effetti visivi ad Hollywood.

La manifestazione, svoltasi ieri 8 marzo al Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills – California, ha visto quindi trionfare Dune, la pellicola della Warner Bros. diretta da Denis Villeneuve ed Encanto, il film di animazione Disney diretto da Jared Bush e Byron Howard, entrambi hanno collezionato ben 4 premi nelle diverse categorie e più precisamente:

Dune

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “Dune”
  • Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project: “Dune”, Royal Ornithopter
  • Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature: “Dune”, Dunes of Arrakis
  • Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in a Feature: “Dune”, Attack on Arrakeen

Encanto

  • Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature: “Encanto”
  • Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature: “Encanto”, Mirabel Madrigal
  • Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature: “Encanto”, Antonio’s Room
  • Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project: “Encanto”, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Questi gli altri vincitori:

  • Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “Last Night in Soho”
  • Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature: “Finch”
  • Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, The Mirror Dimension
  • Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project: “Jungle Cruise”

Fonte: Deadline

Articoli Correlati

Dune (concept)
Fantascienza Film Media Romanzo

La prima foto di Dune, il remake di Denis Villeneuve

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

La rivista Vanity Fair ha diffuso in rete la prima foto ufficiale di Dune, la nuova rivisitazione del romanzo di fantascienza, firmata da Denis Villeneuve. L’immagine in questione regala un first look al protagonista Paul Atreides, qui interpretato dal talentuoso Timothée Chalamet. La rivista promette nuovi dettagli sul film per la giornata di domani. Trovate

Encanto Film nuovo spot
disney Cartoon Film Spot e Clip

Nuovo spot da Encanto, il film d’animazione in arrivo su Disney+

Posted on Author Renata Cefalo

La piattaforma digitale Disney+ lancerà il nuovo film d’animazione Encanto a partire dal 24 dicembre prossimo per tutti gli abbonati. In attesa del lancio ufficiale, il colosso dell’intrattenimento ha diffuso – via solcial -un nuovo coloratissimo spot con tante sequenze inedite, ed un invito ai fan a dare il benvenuto a Mirabel ed alla sua

david dastmalchian tornerà in ant-man 2
Fantascienza Film Romanzo

David Dastmalchian si aggiunge al cast di Dune

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Non si ferma il casting stellare legato al nuovo reboot di Dune, il film diretto da Denis Villeneuve. Il nome nuovo scelto da Villeneuve per il suo film è quello di David Dastmalchian, attore ammirato di recente in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Per Deadline vestirà i panni di Piter De Vries. Tra i produttori del

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.