The CW ha finalmente svelato quello che sarà il nuovo costume che indosserà Barry Allen nella sesta stagione di The Flash.

La foto è stata postata attraverso TvLine, e mostra il protagonista (Grant Gustin) col nuovo costume, in compagnia di alcuni dei suoi vecchi e più cari membri del Team Flash.

The Flash (Sesta Stagione)

La serie tv The Flash è stata prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing e Sarah Schechter.

The Flash 6 avrà come showrunner Eric Wallace. Il cast conterà ancora su Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Chris Klein.

La sesta stagione sarà idealmente divisa in due parti, intervallate dal crossover di Crisi sulle terre Infinite, il cui episodio per questa serie andrà in onda il 10 dicembre.

La sesta stagione tornerà su The CW dall’8 ottobre 2019.