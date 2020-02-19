Il trailer della versione home video di Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker

E’ ufficialmente partita la campagna promozionale legata al lancio della versione home video di Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker.

Quest’oggi, attraverso la divisione internazionale della Disney, è stato diffuso il trailer, nonchè i dettagli dei contenuti extra presenti nella versione americana. Ricordiamo che la vendita nei negozi americani è attesa a partire dal 31 marzo, mentre la release in Digital HD è fissata al 17 marzo. Mancano ancora informazioni sulla vendita internazionale.

Avete già letto la nostra recensione di Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker? Fatelo a questo indirizzo.

Qui di seguito tutti i dettagli:

Bonus features

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker

Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker è diretto da J.J. Abrams. La sceneggiatura è firmata da J.J. Abrams e Chris Terrio.

CAST: Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Ackie, Joonas Suotamo, Dominic Monaghan, Matt Smith e Richard E. Grant.

TRAMA: Lucasfilm e il regista J.J. Abrams uniscono ancora una volta le forze per condurre gli spettatori in un epico viaggio verso una galassia lontana lontana con Star Wars: L’Ascesa di Skywalker, l’avvincente conclusione dell’iconica saga degli Skywalker, in cui nasceranno nuove leggende e avrà luogo la battaglia finale per la libertà.

Il film arriverà nelle sale il 20 dicembre 2019. In Italia il 18 dicembre.