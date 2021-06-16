Da The CW le date delle première di The Flash, Batwoman ed altre serie tv

L’emittente The CW ha da poco reso note le date relative alle première di alcune delle sue serie tv più attese della prossima stagione televisiva, tra queste The Flash 8, Legends of Tomorrow 7 e tante altre.

Tanta attesa per il nuovo filone narrativo ArrowVerse che vedrà prendere vita le nuove stagioni di The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow e Batwoman, ma anche per il rilancio della serie 4400 e per la nuova stagione della seguitissima serie tv Riverdale. Qui di seguito, a tal proposito, è possibile dare uno sguardo all’intero palinsesto The CW relativo alle première.

Venerdì 1 ottobre

20-21 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Primo episodio dell’ottava stagione)

Venerdì 8 ottobre

21-22 Nancy Drew (Primo episodio della terza stagione)

Mercoledì 13 ottobre

20-21 Legends of Tomorrow (Primo episodio della settima stagione)

21-22 Batwoman (Primo episodio della terza stagione)

Giovedì 14 ottobre

20-21 Coroner

21-22 Legacies (Primo episodio della quarta stagione)

Lunedì 25 ottobre

20-21 All Ameerican (Primo epispdio della quarta stagione)

21-22 4400 (Première della serie)

Giovedì 28 ottobre

20-21 Walker (Primo episodio della seconda stagione)

21-22 Legacies (nuovi episodi)

Martedì 16 novembre

20-21 The Flash (Primo episodio dell’ottava stagione)

21-22 Riverdale (Primo episodio della sesta stagione)