View this post on Instagram

Watchmen Season 1 Wrapped! Thanks to the cast and crew of HBO's Watchmen, we now know that the filming for the first season of the series is over! The show was wrapped Wednesday, but HBO still hasn't made an official announcement. The Pilot was shot about a year ago, and then they started full-time last October. The filming took about 8 months. The show will premiere this fall, possibly mid-October. There haven't been any talks about a second season, but with the huge fan base that the comic has, and the already hyped first season, a second season is very much expected! Congratulation to the cast and crew for finishing the filming! I personally cannot wait to see the series! Sources: @mandylfason @queen_philonese #WatchmenHBO