The CW ha diffuso questa sera il primo poster ufficiale della sesta stagione di The Flash, la serie tv incentrata sulle gesta del celebre personaggio DC.
Nel poster è possibile dare uno sguardo all'iconico Team Flash, ed una piccola occhiata alle modifiche fatte al cappuccio del Velocista Scarlatto. Non c'è traccia del villain di stagione, ovvero Dr. Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork.
The Flash (Sesta Stagione)
La serie tv The Flash è stata prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing e Sarah Schechter.
The Flash 6 avrà come showrunner Eric Wallace. Il cast conterà ancora su Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Chris Klein, Sendhil Ramamurthy
La sesta stagione tornerà su The CW dall'8 ottobre 2019.
