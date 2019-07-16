Il cast di Army of the Dead, lo zombie movie Netflix diretto da Zack Snyder, continua a crescere in quantità e qualità.

Quest'oggi il The Hollywood Reporter ha confermato l'ingresso nel cast di Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick Ass) Chris D’Elia (You, Undateable) Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) e Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead sarà diretto da Zack Snyder. La sceneggiatura è stata co-firmata da Zack Snyder e Joby Harold.

Nel cast Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, Ana De La Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Omari Hardwick, Chris D’Elia, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win e Rich Cetrone.

La storia seguirà le vicende di un uomo che recluta un gruppo di mercenari per realizzare la rapina definitiva a Las Vegas nel bel mezzo di un’apocalisse zombie. Le riprese del progetto avranno inizio a luglio.

La release sarà a cura di Netflix.