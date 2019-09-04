Warner Bros ha riavviato la produzione di Birds of Prey, prossimo capitolo del DC Extended Universe, battendo in questi giorni il ciak della nuova sessione di riprese aggiuntive.

La nuova sessione è partita da Los Angeles, ed un video dal set ha confermato il primo ciak. Potete apprezzare il video in fondo al nostro articolo.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)

Birds of Prey (and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sarà diretto da Cathy Yan. La sceneggiatura è di Christina Hodson..

Nel cast Margot Robbie come Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead come Huntress/Cacciatrice, Jurnee Smollett–Bell come Black Canary e Rosie Perez come Renee Montoya, Chris Messina come Victor Zsasz, ed ancora Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, Francois Chau, Ella Jay Basco e Matthew Willig.

La release è attesa per il 7 febbraio 2020.