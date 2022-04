Sonic 2 – Il Film: uno spot da 4DX ed una featurette italiana

Are you feeling the need… for speed? Be among the first to see #SonicMovie2 in #4DX for early screenings THIS WEDNESDAY! Feel the wind in your hair, literally, in 4DX theaters as you join the ride with Sonic & friends. Book your 4DX tickets🎟 now: https://t.co/kMeAKmbFH6 pic.twitter.com/7jFEmFd7Cf