View this post on Instagram

#News and new #Candids ... Ryan Gosling might be headed into the Marvel Universe? What do you think guys? On August 16 he was spotted eating lunch with “Thor 4” director Taika Waititi @littledomsla in Los Angeles. While the meaning of their meeting is unknown, many are speculating that Ry will join Waititi and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise. The duo have not officially announced any upcoming collaborations but it was previously reported that Gosling was in talks to join the director in his upcoming flick “Akira”. “Akira”‘s production is currently on hold while he works on “Thor 4”. Waititi directed the last “Thor” film, “Thor Ragnarok”. Waititi will bring his latest project “Jojo Rabbit”, starring Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Scarlett Johansson, Alfie Allen, Stephen Merchant and Thomas McKenzie, to the Toronto International Film Festival this September before hitting theatres on Oct. 18. 📸 credit to Backgrid PS he’s wearing a new shirt from his recent family vacation in Colorado ❤️ More 📸 in my gallery (link in the bio) :*✧・゚:*✧*:・゚✧*:・゚✧*:・゚✧ #ryangosling #ryan_gosling #ryangoslingfandom #ryangoslinglove #ryangoslingisperfect #ryangoslingfan #ryangoslingedit #ryangoslingmeme #losangeles #marvel #thor #taikawaititi