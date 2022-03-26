Razzies 2022: Diana the Musical è il peggior film, premiato anche Space Jam: A New Legacy

Come da tradizione, il giorno che precede la cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar vengono assegnati i Razzies (o Golden Raspberry Awards) che ogni anno premiano il peggio del cinema. Quest’anno è Diana the Musical ad essersi aggiudicato il poco meritevole premio di peggior film.

Il film, tratto dall’omonimo musical di Broadway – anch’esso stroncato dalla critica – si è aggiudicato ben cinque premi in totale: peggior film, peggior attrice (Jeanna de Waal), peggior attrice non protagonista (Judy Kaye), peggior regia (Christopher Ashley) e peggior sceneggiatura (Joe DiPietro). Uno smacco per Netflix dove il film è stato distribuito.

Una sorte altrettanto disonorevole è toccata a Space Jam: A New Legacy che è stato stroncato sia dal pubblico che dalla critica e che ha fatto vincere al cestista LeBron James il premio come peggior attore. Il film si è invece aggiudicato il premio come peggior remake/spin-off/sequel. Una vera delusione per chi invece aveva amato (e ama tuttora) Space Jam con Michael Jordan. Da menzionare la vittoria di Jared Leto che ha conquistato il Razzie come peggior attore non protagonista per House of Gucci.

L’elenco completo con i vincitori dei Razzies 2022:

Worst Picture

“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version) – WINNER

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)

Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy) – WINNER

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Worst Actress

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical) – WINNER

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical) – WINNER

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci) – WINNER

Worst Screen Couple

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy) – WINNER

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)

Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy – WINNER

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical) – WINNER

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

Coke Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)

Worst Screenplay

Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical – WINNER

Coke Daniels – Karen

Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits

John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist

Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin – WINNER

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

Fonte: Razzies