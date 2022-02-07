Razzie Awards: Bruce Willis protagonista assoluto delle nomination 2022

A 24 ore dall’annuncio delle attesissime nomination degli Oscar 2022, come da previsione, la The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ha annunciato quelle meno ambite riguardanti i Razzie Awards.
Nel celebrare l’edizione numero 42, la “famigerata academy dei film più brutti dell’anno” ha annunciato questa notte le proprie nomination, regalando ai tanti appassionati una nuova impensabile categoria dedicata niente di meno che a Bruce Willis. Vista la impressionante mole di film girata dall’attore nel corso degli ultimi anni, e perlopiù destinati al direct-to-video, infatti i Razzie Awards vivranno la categoria “Peggior Interpretazione di Bruce Willis“, introdotta chissà come un simpatico omaggio ad uno degli attori più amati dai fan.
A parte Bruce Willis e la sua speciale categoria, le nomination hanno visto “trionfare al contrario” film quali Diana: The Musical, il thriller Infinite ed il fantasy Space Jam: New Legends. Ma diamo un’occhiata alle nomination dei Razzie Awards 2022.
Peggior film
- “Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)
- “Infinite”
- “Karen”
- “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
- “The Woman in the Window”
Peggior attore
- Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)
- Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)
- Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)
Peggiore attrice
- Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)
- Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)
- Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)
- Taryn Manning (Karen)
- Ruby Rose (Vanquish)
Peggiore attrice non protagonista
- Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Sophie Cookson (Infinite)
- Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)
- Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)
- Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)
Peggior attore non protagonista
- Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)
- Nick Cannon (The Misfits)
- Mel Gibson (Dangerous)
- Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)
- Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
Peggiore coppia sullo schermo
- Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)
- LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)
- Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie
Peggior Remake, Rip-Off, o Sequel
- Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Tom & Jerry the Movie
- Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
- The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)
Peggior regista
- Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)
- Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Coke Daniels (Karen)
- Renny Harlin (The Misfits)
- Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)
Peggior sceneggiatura
- Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical
- Coke Daniels – Karen
- Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits
- John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist
- Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window
Peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film del 2021
- Bruce Willis / American Siege
- Bruce Willis / Apex
- Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
- Bruce Willis / Deadlock
- Bruce Willis / Fortress
- Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Bruce Willis / Out of Death
- Bruce Willis / Survive the Game