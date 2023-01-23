Razzie Awards 2023: Blonde domina le nomination per i peggiori film

La Golden Raspberry Awards questa notte si è espressa annunciando le celeberrime nomination dei Razzie Awards 2023, ossia i premi assegnati ai “peggiori film dell’anno”.
In anticipo di giorno, come da routine, rispetto alle nomination degli Oscars, i Razzies hanno dominato le prime pagine della stampa stamane anche grazie alle 8 candidature offerte al film Blonde, tra cui quello del Peggior Film, della Peggior Regia e della Peggior Sceneggiatura, “salva, invece, la sola protagonista Ana de Armas.
Tra i film con più nomination spiccano il Pinocchio della Disney, ma anche il cinecomic Morbius, tra l’altro quest’ultimo già stroncato da pubblico e critica. Tornando a Pinocchio, il suo co-protagonista Tom Hanks è stato capace di ottenere due nomination come Peggior Attore, una per lo stesso fantasy della Disney e l’altra per il biopic Elvis.
I Razzie Awards 2023 saranno assegnati il giorno 11 marzo.
LE NOMINATION DEI RAZZIE AWARDS 2023
WORST PICTURE
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
WORST ACTOR
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
WORST ACTRESS
Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
WORST DIRECTOR
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, Story by Trevorrow & Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless