Razzie Awards 2023: Blonde domina le nomination per i peggiori film

La Golden Raspberry Awards questa notte si è espressa annunciando le celeberrime nomination dei Razzie Awards 2023, ossia i premi assegnati ai “peggiori film dell’anno”.

In anticipo di giorno, come da routine, rispetto alle nomination degli Oscars, i Razzies hanno dominato le prime pagine della stampa stamane anche grazie alle 8 candidature offerte al film Blonde, tra cui quello del Peggior Film, della Peggior Regia e della Peggior Sceneggiatura, “salva, invece, la sola protagonista Ana de Armas.

Tra i film con più nomination spiccano il Pinocchio della Disney, ma anche il cinecomic Morbius, tra l’altro quest’ultimo già stroncato da pubblico e critica. Tornando a Pinocchio, il suo co-protagonista Tom Hanks è stato capace di ottenere due nomination come Peggior Attore, una per lo stesso fantasy della Disney e l’altra per il biopic Elvis.

I Razzie Awards 2023 saranno assegnati il giorno 11 marzo.

LE NOMINATION DEI RAZZIE AWARDS 2023

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, Story by Trevorrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless