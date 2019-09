IN ONE MONTH! Come see the @fathomevents screening of #JayAndSilentBobReboot on OCTOBER 15th at a theater near you and get this cock-knockin’ poster FREE (while supplies last)! And the show on Oct 17th is a double feature with “J&SB Strike Back”! Tix here: https://t.co/If4AhzmB4x pic.twitter.com/jeQ6W4K94P