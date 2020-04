Tutti i poster di Agents of SHIELD diffusi in rete da Chloe Bennet

View this post on Instagram

Season 7 #agentsofshield poster is here. The last ever season. Swipe to see every poster from every season, starting from S7 going all the way back to S1. It seems we shoot S1 when I was approximately twelve and a half years old. I am now 43. The math doesn’t realllyyyy add up, but it also does.... TIME am I right?! 😅 Lol okay I dunno this is nuts. It feels like we are living in some weird shield episode right now. So, anyway. Enjoy, stay healthy. Xx