Ad una sola giornata dalla messa in onda americana, la sesta stagione di The Flash torna protagonista in rete con un nuovo affascintante poster.

L'artwork promozionale è visibile in fondo al nostro articolo.

The Flash (Sesta Stagione)

La serie tv The Flash è stata prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing e Sarah Schechter.

The Flash 6 avrà come showrunner Eric Wallace. Il cast conterà ancora su Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Chris Klein, Sendhil Ramamurthy

La sesta stagione tornerà su The CW dall'8 ottobre 2019.