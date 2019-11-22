E’ partita ufficialmente la lunga stagione dei premi cinematografici, e le nominations dell’edizione 2020 degli Independent Spirit Awards regalano già alcune sorprese.

Spesso indicati tra i favoriti a svolgere un ruolo fondamentale nella corsa verso gli Oscars, i film con più candidature agli Spirit Awards sono quest’anno The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers e Uncut Gems di Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, entrambi con 5 nominations a testa.

Quattro nominations sono, invece, andate a Give me Liberty e Honey Boy, mentre Clemency, Le Ragazze di Wall Street – Hustlers, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Luce e The Third Wife ne hanno ottenute tre. Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach è stato inoltre selezionato per il Robert Altman Award.

Tra gli assenti illustri, citiamo in questo aggiornamento film quali Waves e The Peanut Butter Falcon, dalla critica ritenuti meritevoli di attenzione massima per la corsa agli Oscar 2020.

I premi verranno assegnati a Santa Monica l’8 febbraio 2020, la sera prima dell’assegnazione degli Oscar 2020.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2020 (NOMINATIONS)

MIGLIOR FILM

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

MIGLIOR PRIMO FILM

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francicso

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renee Zellwegger, Judy

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr, Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shaif LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Marriage Story

To Dust

Uncut Gems

Clemency

High Flying Bird

MIGLIOR PRIMA SCENEGGIATURA

Yesterday

Driveways

Blow the Man Down

Greener Grass

The Vast of Night

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Hustlers

The Lighthouse

Honey Boy

The Third Wife

Midsommar

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Third Wife

Uncut Gems

Sword of Trust

The Lighthouse

Give Me Liberty

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights with Emily

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Marriage Story

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Invisible Life

Les Miserables

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Retablo

The Souvenir

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Khalik Allah, Black Mother

Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks

Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, America

ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD