E’ partita ufficialmente la lunga stagione dei premi cinematografici, e le nominations dell’edizione 2020 degli Independent Spirit Awards regalano già alcune sorprese.
Spesso indicati tra i favoriti a svolgere un ruolo fondamentale nella corsa verso gli Oscars, i film con più candidature agli Spirit Awards sono quest’anno The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers e Uncut Gems di Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, entrambi con 5 nominations a testa.
Quattro nominations sono, invece, andate a Give me Liberty e Honey Boy, mentre Clemency, Le Ragazze di Wall Street – Hustlers, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Luce e The Third Wife ne hanno ottenute tre. Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach è stato inoltre selezionato per il Robert Altman Award.
Tra gli assenti illustri, citiamo in questo aggiornamento film quali Waves e The Peanut Butter Falcon, dalla critica ritenuti meritevoli di attenzione massima per la corsa agli Oscar 2020.
I premi verranno assegnati a Santa Monica l’8 febbraio 2020, la sera prima dell’assegnazione degli Oscar 2020.
INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2020 (NOMINATIONS)
MIGLIOR FILM
- A Hidden Life
- Clemency
- The Farewell
- Marriage Story
- Uncut Gems
MIGLIOR PRIMO FILM
- Booksmart
- The Climb
- Diane
- The Last Black Man in San Francicso
- The Mustang
- See You Yesterday
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
- Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
- Julius Onah, Luce
- Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
- Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
- Karen Allen, Colewell
- Hong Chau, Driveways
- Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
- Mary Kay Place, Diane
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
- Renee Zellwegger, Judy
MIGLIOR ATTORE
- Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
- Kelvin Harrison Jr, Luce
- Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
- Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Taylor Russell, Waves
- Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
- Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
- Octavia Spencer, Luce
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
- Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
- Shaif LaBeouf, Honey Boy
- Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
- Marriage Story
- To Dust
- Uncut Gems
- Clemency
- High Flying Bird
MIGLIOR PRIMA SCENEGGIATURA
- Yesterday
- Driveways
- Blow the Man Down
- Greener Grass
- The Vast of Night
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Hustlers
- The Lighthouse
- Honey Boy
- The Third Wife
- Midsommar
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- The Third Wife
- Uncut Gems
- Sword of Trust
- The Lighthouse
- Give Me Liberty
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
- Burning Cane
- Colewell
- Give Me Liberty
- Premature
- Wild Nights with Emily
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
- Marriage Story
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- Island of the Hungry Ghosts
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
- Invisible Life
- Les Miserables
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Retablo
- The Souvenir
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD
- Mollye Asher
- Krista Parris
- Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
- Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature
- Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
- Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
- Khalik Allah, Black Mother
- Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
- Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
- Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, America
ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD
- Marielle Heller
- Kelly Reichhardt
- LuLu Wang
Devi accedere per postare un commento.