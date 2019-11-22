E’ partita ufficialmente la lunga stagione dei premi cinematografici, e le nominations dell’edizione 2020 degli Independent Spirit Awards regalano già alcune sorprese.

Spesso indicati tra i favoriti a svolgere un ruolo fondamentale nella corsa verso gli Oscars, i film con più candidature agli Spirit Awards sono quest’anno The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers e Uncut Gems di Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, entrambi con 5 nominations a testa.

Quattro nominations sono, invece, andate a Give me Liberty e Honey Boy, mentre Clemency, Le Ragazze di Wall Street – Hustlers, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Luce e The Third Wife ne hanno ottenute tre. Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach è stato inoltre selezionato per il Robert Altman Award.

Tra gli assenti illustri, citiamo in questo aggiornamento film quali Waves e The Peanut Butter Falcon, dalla critica ritenuti meritevoli di attenzione massima per la corsa agli Oscar 2020.

I premi verranno assegnati a Santa Monica l’8 febbraio 2020, la sera prima dell’assegnazione degli Oscar 2020.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2020 (NOMINATIONS)

MIGLIOR FILM

  • A Hidden Life
  • Clemency
  • The Farewell
  • Marriage Story
  • Uncut Gems

MIGLIOR PRIMO FILM

  • Booksmart
  • The Climb
  • Diane
  • The Last Black Man in San Francicso
  • The Mustang
  • See You Yesterday

MIGLIOR REGISTA

  • Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
  • Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
  • Julius Onah, Luce
  • Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
  • Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

  • Karen Allen, Colewell
  • Hong Chau, Driveways
  • Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
  • Mary Kay Place, Diane
  • Alfre Woodard, Clemency
  • Renee Zellwegger, Judy

MIGLIOR ATTORE

  • Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr, Luce
  • Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
  • Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
  • Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Taylor Russell, Waves
  • Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
  • Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
  • Octavia Spencer, Luce

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
  • Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
  • Shaif LaBeouf, Honey Boy
  • Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

  • Marriage Story
  • To Dust
  • Uncut Gems
  • Clemency
  • High Flying Bird

MIGLIOR PRIMA SCENEGGIATURA

  • Yesterday
  • Driveways
  • Blow the Man Down
  • Greener Grass
  • The Vast of Night

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • Hustlers
  • The Lighthouse
  • Honey Boy
  • The Third Wife
  • Midsommar

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • The Third Wife
  • Uncut Gems
  • Sword of Trust
  • The Lighthouse
  • Give Me Liberty

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

  • Burning Cane
  • Colewell
  • Give Me Liberty
  • Premature
  • Wild Nights with Emily

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

  • Marriage Story

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland
  • Island of the Hungry Ghosts

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

  • Invisible Life
  • Les Miserables
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire
  • Retablo
  • The Souvenir

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

  • Mollye Asher
  • Krista Parris
  • Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD 

  • Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature
  • Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
  • Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

  • Khalik Allah, Black Mother
  • Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
  • Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
  • Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, America

ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD

  • Marielle Heller
  • Kelly Reichhardt
  • LuLu Wang

