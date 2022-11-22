Le nomination 2023 dei Film Independent Spirit Awards

Sono state annunciate quest’oggi le nomination dell’edizione 2023 dei Film Independent Spirit Awards, i celebri premi assegnati dall’organizzazione no-profit IFP/West.

L’annuncio è arrivato attraverso un appuntamento via streaming presentato dalla coppia formata da Taylour Paige e Raúl Castillo. La cerimonia di premiazione, invece, è fissata per 4 marzo 2023 direttamente in spiaggia presso il molo di Santa Monica.

A guidare le nomination quest’anno è stato Everything Everywhere All at Once: lo sci-fi con protagonista Michelle Yeoh ha raccolto la bellezza di 8 nomination tra cui Miglior Film, Miglior Regia e Miglior Sceneggiatura, con la stessa Yeoh in lizza per un premio attoriale. Ha ottenuto tre candidature, invece, Bones and All, con Taylor Russell e Mark Rylance protagonisti nelle categorie attoriali.

Tra le novità dell’edizione 2023 degli Spirit Awards, l’eliminazione della distinzione di sesso per i premi attoriali, l’introduzione delle nuove categorie Best Lead Performance e Best Supporting Performance con 10 candidati a testa, e l’aumento del limite di budget a 30 milioni di dollari per l’ammissione.

LE NOMINATION DEI FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2023

Best Feature

Bones and All

Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Our Father, the Devil

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Tár

Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Women Talking

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

The Inspection

Director: Elegance Bratton

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon

Murina

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Director/Producer: Jamie Dack

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms

Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu

Producer: Vic Brooks

A Love Song

Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman

Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Holy Emy

Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos

Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso

Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros

Something in the Dirt

Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson

Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead

Producer: David Lawson Jr.

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

(New Award)

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen

Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

A House Made of Splinters

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Producers: Monica Hellström

Midwives

Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

Best International Film

(award given to the director)

Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Joyland (Pakistan/USA)

Director: Saim Sadiq

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Return to Seoul (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)

Director: Davy Chou

Saint Omer (France)

Director: Alice Diop

Producers Award presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Now in its 26th year, this award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Now in its 29th year, this award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Now in its 28th year, this award is presented to an emerging director of nonfiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba