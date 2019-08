View this post on Instagram

MARVEL 🤩!!! I can finally tell you guys! For the last 3 weeks, I have been in the UK filming my part for the movie: Black Widow (Marvel Studios) 😱. This year in January, for the first time in my life I started to join castings for movies, who would have thought that I got to start with ''The King's Man'', then of to ''Gangs of London (HBO)'' and now Black Widow (Marvel). If someone in 2018 told me my career in the movie industry would start like this, I would have called an ambulance for him 😁. It has always been my dream to do something with my size. Can't wait for all the releases in 2020. Food credit: @musclemeatnl 💪 Photo credit: @gemmy.woudbinnendijk Ps. photo is not my character in this Film. #thedutchgiant #musclemeatnl #fitness #actor #acting #pinewoodstudios #marvel #marvelstudios #waltdisney #waltdisneypictures