MUAHS Guild Awards | Tutte le nomination 2025

Quest’oggi la Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) ha annunciato i candidati per la 12° edizione annuale dei MUAHS Guild Awards.

Con l’annuncio delle nomination dei Golden Globe Awards ieri (trovate le nomination a questo indirizzo) è partita ufficialmente la stagione degli attesi premi cinematografici. Tra i primi premi relativi alle tante associazioni cinematografiche hollywoodiane, quest’oggi è toccato alla Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, che come noto, assegna i riconoscimenti ai migliori trucchi e le migliori acconciature della stagione in corso.

Tra i film – e le serie tv – più nominati di questa edizione spazio per The Penguin, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Substance e The Deliverance. Altri nominati illustri sono stati, inoltre, Il Gladiatore 2, Deadpool & Wolverine e Wicked.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il prossimo 15 febbraio 2025 durante una cerimonia che si terrà al Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel di Los Angeles. Ma diamo uno sguardo a tutte le nomination.

MUAHS Guild Awards 2025 | Le Nomination

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet

It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)

Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata

Smile 2 (Paramount)

Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney

The Substance (MUBI)

Stéphanie Guillon

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne

Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil

MaXXXine (A24)

Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic

Best Special Make-Up Effects

A Different Man (A24)

Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty

The Substance (MUBI)

Pierre-Olivier Persin

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews

It Ends with Us (Sony)

Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll

The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood

Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)

Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente

The Substance (MUBI)

Frédérique Arguello

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings

Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)

Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots

Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)

Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese

Shirley (Netflix)

Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)

Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau

Grotesquerie (FX)

Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo

Hacks (Max)

Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer

The Penguin (HBO)

Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long

Fallout (Amazon)

Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Evil (Paramount+)

Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)

Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks

The Penguin (HBO)

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima

Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)

Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green

Hacks (Max)

Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe

The Penguin (HBO)

Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee

Mary & George (STARZ)

Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon

My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)

Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis

Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields

The Really Loud House (Season 2)(Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)

Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura

Best Hair Styling

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall

Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)

Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt

The Really Loud House, Season 2(Nickelodeon)

Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D’Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith

The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)

Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp

