MUAHS Guild Awards | Tutte le nomination 2025

Quest’oggi la Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) ha annunciato i candidati per la 12° edizione annuale dei MUAHS Guild Awards.
Con l’annuncio delle nomination dei Golden Globe Awards ieri (trovate le nomination a questo indirizzo) è partita ufficialmente la stagione degli attesi premi cinematografici. Tra i primi premi relativi alle tante associazioni cinematografiche hollywoodiane, quest’oggi è toccato alla Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, che come noto, assegna i riconoscimenti ai migliori trucchi e le migliori acconciature della stagione in corso.
Tra i film – e le serie tv – più nominati di questa edizione spazio per The Penguin, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Substance e The Deliverance. Altri nominati illustri sono stati, inoltre, Il Gladiatore 2, Deadpool & Wolverine e Wicked.
I vincitori saranno annunciati il prossimo 15 febbraio 2025 durante una cerimonia che si terrà al Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel di Los Angeles. Ma diamo uno sguardo a tutte le nomination.
MUAHS Guild Awards 2025 | Le Nomination
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Contemporary Make-Up
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall
Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet
It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)
Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata
Smile 2 (Paramount)
Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney
The Substance (MUBI)
Stéphanie Guillon
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)
Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne
Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil
MaXXXine (A24)
Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic
Best Special Make-Up Effects
A Different Man (A24)
Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)
Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty
The Substance (MUBI)
Pierre-Olivier Persin
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Deliverance (Netflix)
Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews
It Ends with Us (Sony)
Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll
The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)
Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood
Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)
Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente
The Substance (MUBI)
Frédérique Arguello
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings
Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)
Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots
Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)
Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese
Shirley (Netflix)
Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes
TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)
Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson
Doctor Odyssey (ABC)
Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau
Grotesquerie (FX)
Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo
Hacks (Max)
Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer
The Penguin (HBO)
Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long
Fallout (Amazon)
Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)
Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Evil (Paramount+)
Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen
Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)
Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks
The Penguin (HBO)
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima
Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)
Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green
Hacks (Max)
Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe
The Penguin (HBO)
Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby
Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)
Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee
Mary & George (STARZ)
Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon
My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)
Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Make-Up
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis
Danger Force (Nickelodeon)
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields
The Really Loud House (Season 2)(Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)
Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura
Best Hair Styling
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall
Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)
Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt
The Really Loud House, Season 2(Nickelodeon)
Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D’Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith
The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)
Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp
