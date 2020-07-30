La lista dei film presentati al Toronto Film Festival

L'edizione 2020 dell'annuale Toronto International Film Festival si terrà dal 10 e il 19 settembre, ma con qualche sostanziale differenza rispetto al passato.
A causa dell'emergenza Covid-19 il famoso festival canadese si presenterà quest'anno in una veste, per così dire, ibrida. Nonostante la presenza di alcuni importanti eventi dal vivo, sempre nel rispetto del distanziamento sociale, la maggior parte delle proiezioni, delle presentazioni e non solo saranno, infatti, fruibili solo online.
Poche ore fa è stata resa nota la line-up ufficiale del festival, la quale conterrà anche un evento in collaborazione con la Mostra di Venezia, la proiezione speciale di Nomadland, il film di Chloé Zhao.
Il film d'apertura sarà il film concerto American Utopia di David Byrne diretto da Spike Lee, mentre in chiusura spazio per la serie tv A Suitable Boy, di Mira Nair.
Ecco la line-up ufficiale.
- 180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran
- 76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA
- Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom
- Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark
- Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany
- Beans Tracey Deer | Canada
- Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France
- The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China
- Bruised Halle Berry | USA
- City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA
- Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA
- Opening Night Film – David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee | USA
- The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India
- Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA
- Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom
- The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France
- Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada
- Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA
- Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | France/Germany/Portugal/Palestine/Qatar
- Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan
- Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA
- I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom
- Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada
- The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA
- Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark
- Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom
- Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France
- MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA
- The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada
- New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico
- Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal
- Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA
- No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada
- Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany
- One Night in Miami Regina King | USA
- Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia
- Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary
- Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary
- Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbanić | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey
- Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand
- Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada
- Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France
- Closing Night Presentation – A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India
- Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France
- The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom
- Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada
- True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan
- Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan
- Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada
- Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland