La lista dei film presentati al Toronto Film Festival

L'edizione 2020 dell'annuale Toronto International Film Festival si terrà dal 10 e il 19 settembre, ma con qualche sostanziale differenza rispetto al passato.

A causa dell'emergenza Covid-19 il famoso festival canadese si presenterà quest'anno in una veste, per così dire, ibrida. Nonostante la presenza di alcuni importanti eventi dal vivo, sempre nel rispetto del distanziamento sociale, la maggior parte delle proiezioni, delle presentazioni e non solo saranno, infatti, fruibili solo online.

Poche ore fa è stata resa nota la line-up ufficiale del festival, la quale conterrà anche un evento in collaborazione con la Mostra di Venezia, la proiezione speciale di Nomadland, il film di Chloé Zhao.

Il film d'apertura sarà il film concerto American Utopia di David Byrne diretto da Spike Lee, mentre in chiusura spazio per la serie tv A Suitable Boy, di Mira Nair.

Ecco la line-up ufficiale.