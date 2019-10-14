Nel primo pomeriggio odierno Disney ha diffuso la lista completa dei primi film - con serie tv e programmi tv - presenti sul catalogo Disney+ dal 12 novembre.

La lista di titoli è stata diffusa attraverso i canali social Disney+ (qui su Twitter). Ovviamente tra i tanti programmi proposti nel catalogo spiccano film - e serie tv - targate Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, e Pixar.

Informazioni su Disney+

Il lancio ufficiale negli Usa del servizio Disney+ è previsto per il 12 novembre. In Europa Occidentale, nonchè in America Latina, è previsto - non ci sono ancora conferme ufficiali - per la prima metà del 2020 (Italia inclusa). Per quanto riguarda il lancio globale, l'ultimo aggiornamento parlava di fine 2021.

Disney ha confermato poi i prezzi di lancio del servizio. In Usa e in Canada 6.99 dollari mensili, mentre in Olanda 6.99 euro mensili, e 69.99 dollari annui. In Usa, inoltre, sarà possibile avere anche Hulu ed ESPN per 12.99 dollari. Non sarà possibile invece condividere le password (ciò che accade oggi con Netflix o Hulu), a tal proposito Disney collaborerà con Charter Communications per tracciare gli IP e fare controlli incrociati.

L'iscrizione per il servizio Disney+, infine, sarà possibile online o attraverso le app delle piattaforme Apple, Google, Xbox One, Sony (Android TV o PlayStation 4) e Roku.

Qui la lista completa (in ordine di uscita)