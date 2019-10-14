Nel primo pomeriggio odierno Disney ha diffuso la lista completa dei primi film - con serie tv e programmi tv - presenti sul catalogo Disney+ dal 12 novembre.

La lista di titoli è stata diffusa attraverso i canali social Disney+ (qui su Twitter). Ovviamente tra i tanti programmi proposti nel catalogo spiccano film - e serie tv - targate Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, e Pixar.

Informazioni su Disney+

Il lancio ufficiale negli Usa del servizio Disney+ è previsto per il 12 novembre. In Europa Occidentale, nonchè in America Latina, è previsto - non ci sono ancora conferme ufficiali - per la prima metà del 2020 (Italia inclusa). Per quanto riguarda il lancio globale, l'ultimo aggiornamento parlava di fine 2021.

Disney ha confermato poi i prezzi di lancio del servizio. In Usa e in Canada 6.99 dollari mensili, mentre in Olanda 6.99 euro mensili, e 69.99 dollari annui. In Usa, inoltre, sarà possibile avere anche Hulu ed ESPN per 12.99 dollari. Non sarà possibile invece condividere le password (ciò che accade oggi con Netflix o Hulu), a tal proposito Disney collaborerà con Charter Communications per tracciare gli IP e fare controlli incrociati.

L'iscrizione per il servizio Disney+, infine, sarà possibile online o attraverso le app delle piattaforme Apple, Google, Xbox One, Sony (Android TV o PlayStation 4) e Roku.

Qui la lista completa (in ordine di uscita)

  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
  • Pinocchio (1940)
  • Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
  • Fantasia (1940)
  • The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
  • Dumbo (1941)
  • The Three Caballeros (1945)
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
  • Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
  • Melody Time (1948)
  • The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
  • Cinderella (1950)
  • Treasure Island (1950)
  • Alice in Wonderland (1951)
  • The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
  • Peter Pan (1953)
  • The Living Desert (1953)
  • The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
  • Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
  • Lady and the Tramp (1955)
  • The African Lion (1955)
  • Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
  • Perri (1957)
  • Old Yeller (1957)
  • White Wilderness (1958)
  • The Sign of Zorro (1958)
  • Sleeping Beauty (1959)
  • The Shaggy Dog (1959)
  • Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
  • 101 Dalmatians (1961)
  • The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
  • The Parent Trap (1961)
  • Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
  • Babes in Toyland (1961)
  • The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
  • Almost Angels (1962)
  • The Incredible Journey (1963)
  • The Sword in the Stone (1963)
  • Mary Poppins (1964)
  • Emil and the Detectives (1964)
  • Those Calloways (1965)
  • The Sound of Music (1965)
  • That Darn Cat! (1965)
  • The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
  • The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
  • The Jungle Book (1967)
  • Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
  • The Love Bug (1969)
  • Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
  • The Love Bug (1969)
  • The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
  • The Aristocats (1970)
  • The Barefoot Executive (1971)
  • The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
  • Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
  • Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
  • The Biscuit Eater (1972)
  • Snowball Express (1972)
  • Robin Hood (1973)
  • Herbie Rides Again (1974)
  • The Bears and I (1974)
  • The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
  • The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
  • Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
  • The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
  • Gus (1976)
  • Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
  • The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
  • Freaky Friday (1977)
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
  • Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
  • The Rescuers (1977)
  • Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
  • Pete’s Dragon (1977)
  • Candleshoe (1977)
  • Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
  • The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
  • The Muppet Movie (1979)
  • The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
  • Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
  • Spider-Woman (1979)
  • The Black Hole (1979)
  • Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
  • Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
  • The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
  • Amy (1981)
  • The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
  • The Fox and the Hound (1981)
  • Spider-Man – Series (1981)
  • Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)
  • TRON (1982)
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
  • Return to Oz (1985)
  • The Black Cauldron (1985)
  • Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)
  • The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
  • One Magic Christmas (1985)
  • Mr. Boogedy (1986)
  • Fuzzbucket (1986)
  • Casebusters (1986)
  • The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
  • Flight of the Navigator (1986)
  • The Christmas Star (1986)
  • Benji the Hunted (1987)
  • DuckTales (1987)
  • Three Men and a Baby (1987)
  • The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)
  • Willow (1988)
  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
  • Oliver & Company (1988)
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
  • Turner & Hooch (1989)
  • Cheetah (1989)
  • The Little Mermaid (1989)
  • The Simpsons (1989)
  • Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
  • TaleSpin (1990)
  • The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
  • Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
  • White Fang (1991)
  • Shipwrecked (1991)
  • The Rocketeer (1991)
  • Darkwing Duck (1991)
  • Beauty and the Beast (1991)
  • Newsies (1992)
  • Sister Act (1992)
  • Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
  • Goof Troop (1992)
  • The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)
  • X-Men – Series (1992)
  • Aladdin (1992)
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
  • The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
  • The Sandlot (1993)
  • Life With Mikey (1993)
  • Rookie of the Year (1993)
  • Hocus Pocus (1993)
  • Bonkers (1993)
  • Boy Meets World (1993)
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
  • The Three Musketeers (1993)
  • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
  • Iron Will (1994)
  • Blank Check (1994)
  • Thumbelina (1994)
  • The Return of Jafar (1994)
  • The Lion King (1994)
  • Camp Nowhere (1994)
  • Iron Man – Series (1994)
  • Fantastic Four (1994)
  • Gargoyles (1994)
  • The Santa Clause (1994)
  • Spider-Man – Series (1994)
  • Heavyweights (1995)
  • Tall Tale (1995)
  • A Goofy Movie (1995)
  • While You Were Sleeping (1995)
  • Pocahontas (1995)
  • Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)
  • A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)
  • Timon & Pumbaa (1995)
  • Frank and Ollie (1995)
  • Toy Story (1995)
  • Tom and Huck (1995)
  • Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
  • James and the Giant Peach (1996)
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
  • Kazaam (1996)
  • Jack (1996)
  • Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
  • First Kid (1996)
  • Quack Pack (1996)
  • Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)
  • The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)
  • 101 Dalmatians (1996)
  • That Darn Cat (1997)
  • Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
  • Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
  • Smart Guy (1997)
  • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
  • Hercules (1997)
  • Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
  • Recess (1997)
  • Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
  • Flubber (1997)
  • Ruby Bridges (1998)
  • Silver Surfer (1998)
  • Belle’s Magical World (1998)
  • Meet the Deedles (1998)
  • Miracle at Midnight (1998)
  • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
  • Mulan (1998)
  • You Lucky Dog (1998)
  • The Parent Trap (1998)
  • Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
  • Brink! (1998)
  • Hercules – Series (1998)
  • The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)
  • Out of the Box (1998)
  • Halloweentown (1998)
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)
  • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
  • I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
  • A Bug’s Life (1998)
  • Mighty Joe Young (1998)
  • So Weird (1999)
  • Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)
  • My Favorite Martian (1999)
  • Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)
  • 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
  • Can of Worms (1999)
  • The Thirteenth Year (1999)
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
  • Smart House (1999)
  • Inspector Gadget (1999)
  • Johnny Tsunami (1999)
  • Genius (1999)
  • Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)
  • Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
  • The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)
  • Annie (1999)
  • Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
  • Horse Sense (1999)
  • Toy Story 2 (1999)
  • Fantasia 2000 (2000)
  • Up, Up and Away (2000)
  • The Color of Friendship (2000)
  • The Tigger Movie (2000)
  • An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
  • Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)
  • Alley Cats Strike (2000)
  • Rip Girls (2000)
  • Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)
  • Dinosaur (2000)
  • Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)
  • Even Stevens (2000)
  • The Kid (2000)
  • Ready to Run (2000)
  • Quints (2000)
  • The Other Me (2000)
  • The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
  • Remember the Titans (2000)
  • Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
  • X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)
  • Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
  • 102 Dalmatians (2000)
  • The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
  • The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
  • Zenon: The Zequel (2001)
  • Lizzie McGuire (2001)
  • The Book of Pooh (2001)
  • Recess: School’s Out (2001)
  • Motocrossed (2001)
  • Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
  • The Luck of the Irish (2001)
  • Hounded (2001)
  • Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
  • The Jennie Project (2001)
  • The Princess Diaries (2001)
  • Jumping Ship (2001)
  • The Poof Point (2001)
  • Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
  • Monsters, Inc. (2001)
  • ‘Twas the Night (2001)
  • Three Days (2001)
  • Snow Dogs (2002)
  • Double Teamed (2002)
  • Return to Never Land (2002)
  • Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
  • Cadet Kelly (2002)
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
  • Tru Confessions (2002)
  • The Rookie (2002)
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
  • Kim Possible (2002)
  • Lilo & Stitch (2002)
  • Get a Clue (2002)
  • Tarzan & Jane (2002)
  • The Country Bears (2002)
  • Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
  • A Ring of Endless Light (2002)
  • The Scream Team (2002)
  • Tuck Everlasting (2002)
  • The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
  • Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
  • Treasure Planet (2002)
  • You Wish! (2003)
  • That’s So Raven (2003)
  • 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
  • The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
  • Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
  • Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
  • Right on Track (2003)
  • The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
  • Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
  • Finding Nemo (2003)
  • The Even Stevens Movie (2003)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
  • Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)
  • Freaky Friday (2003)
  • The Cheetah Girls (2003)
  • Stitch! The Movie (2003)
  • Deep Blue (2003)
  • Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)
  • Brother Bear (2003)
  • Full-Court Miracle (2003)
  • The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
  • Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
  • The Young Black Stallion (2003)
  • Pixel Perfect (2004)
  • Teacher’s Pet (2004)
  • Miracle (2004)
  • The Lion King 1½ (2004)
  • Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
  • Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
  • Going to the Mat (2004)
  • Home on the Range (2004)
  • Sacred Planet (2004)
  • Zenon: Z3 (2004)
  • Phil of the Future (2004)
  • America’s Heart and Soul (2004)
  • Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)
  • Tiger Cruise (2004)
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
  • Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
  • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)
  • Halloweentown High (2004)
  • The Incredibles (2004)
  • Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
  • Now You See It… (2005)
  • Aliens of the Deep (2005)
  • Mulan II (2005)
  • Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
  • The Pacifier (2005)
  • Millions (2005)
  • Buffalo Dreams (2005)
  • Ice Princess (2005)
  • The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)
  • Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
  • How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
  • Go Figure (2005)
  • Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
  • Life Is Ruff (2005)
  • Valiant (2005)
  • The Proud Family Movie (2005)
  • Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
  • The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
  • Little Einsteins (2005)
  • Twitches (2005)
  • Chicken Little (2005)
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
  • Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
  • Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
  • High School Musical (2006)
  • Roving Mars (2006)
  • The Emperor’s New School (2006)
  • Bambi II (2006)
  • Eight Below (2006)
  • The Shaggy Dog (2006)
  • Cow Belles (2006)
  • Hannah Montana (2006)
  • The Wild (2006)
  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)
  • Cars (2006)
  • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)
  • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
  • Leroy & Stitch (2006)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
  • Read It and Weep (2006)
  • The Replacements (2006)
  • Invincible (2006)
  • The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)
  • Flicka (2006)
  • The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
  • The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
  • Jump In! (2007)
  • Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
  • Meet the Robinsons (2007)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
  • My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)
  • Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)
  • The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
  • Ratatouille (2007)
  • High School Musical 2 (2007)
  • Phineas and Ferb (2007)
  • Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)
  • The Game Plan (2007)
  • Twitches Too (2007)
  • Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)
  • Dan in Real Life (2007)
  • Snowglobe (2007)
  • National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
  • Minutemen (2008)
  • Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
  • College Road Trip (2008)
  • Iron Man (2008)
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
  • Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
  • Camp Rock (2008)
  • WALL•E (2008)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
  • The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)
  • The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
  • The Suite Life on Deck (2008)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)
  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
  • Tinker Bell (2008)
  • Bolt (2008)
  • Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)
  • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
  • Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
  • Dadnapped (2009)
  • Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
  • Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
  • Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
  • Hatching Pete (2009)
  • JONAS (2009)
  • Trail of the Panda (2009)
  • Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
  • Princess Protection Program (2009)
  • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)
  • Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
  • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
  • The Princess and the Frog (2009)
  • Skyrunners (2009)
  • Starstruck (2010)
  • Alice in Wonderland (2010)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
  • Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
  • Good Luck Charlie (2010)
  • Toy Story 3 (2010)
  • Den Brother (2010)
  • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
  • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
  • Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
  • Secretariat (2010)
  • The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)
  • Great Migrations (2010)
  • Shake It Up (2010)
  • Avalon High (2010)
  • Tangled (2010)
  • TRON: Legacy (2010)
  • Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)
  • Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)
  • The Suite Life Movie (2011)
  • Lemonade Mouth (2011)
  • African Cats (2011)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
  • Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)
  • Kickin’ It (2011)
  • Cars 2 (2011)
  • Winnie the Pooh (2011)
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
  • Teen Spirit (2011)
  • Jessie (2011)
  • Brain Games (2011)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)
  • Geek Charming (2011)
  • The Muppets (2011)
  • Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)
  • 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
  • Frenemies (2012)
  • Lab Rats (2012)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
  • Chimpanzee (2012)
  • Violetta (2012)
  • TRON: Uprising (2012)
  • Let It Shine (2012)
  • Gravity Falls (2012)
  • Brave (2012)
  • Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
  • Crash & Bernstein (2012)
  • Girl vs. Monster (2012)
  • Secret of the Wings (2012)
  • Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
  • Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
  • The Mistle-Tones (2012)
  • The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
  • Iron Man 3 (2013)
  • Life Below Zero (2013)
  • Avengers Assemble (2013)
  • Monsters University (2013)
  • Teen Beach Movie (2013)
  • Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)
  • Super Buddies (2013)
  • Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
  • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
  • Frozen (2013)
  • Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
  • Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
  • Cloud 9 (2014)
  • Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)
  • Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)
  • Bears (2014)
  • Zapped (2014)
  • Girl Meets World (2014)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
  • Star Wars Rebels (2014)
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)
  • The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)
  • Big Hero 6 (2014)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)
  • Bad Hair Day (2015)
  • Monkey Kingdom (2015)
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • Inside Out (2015)
  • Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)
  • Best Friends Whenever (2015)
  • Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
  • Ant-Man (2015)
  • Descendants (2015)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)
  • PJ Masks (2015)
  • The Muppets – Series (2015)
  • Invisible Sister (2015)
  • The Lion Guard (2015)
  • The Good Dinosaur (2015)
  • Wild Yellowstone (2015)
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
  • The Finest Hours (2016)
  • Stuck in the Middle (2016)
  • Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)
  • Zootopia (2016)
  • Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
  • World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)
  • Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
  • Finding Dory (2016)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)
  • Bizaardvark (2016)
  • The BFG (2016)
  • Elena of Avalor (2016)
  • Pete’s Dragon (2016)
  • Queen of Katwe (2016)
  • Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)
  • The Swap (2016)
  • Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
  • Moana (2016)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
  • Before the Flood (2016)
  • Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)
  • Atlantis Rising (2017)
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
  • Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
  • Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
  • Tangled: The Series (2017)
  • Andi Mack (2017)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (2017)
  • Born in China (2017)
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
  • Cars 3 (2017)
  • Earth Live (2017)
  • Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
  • Descendants 2 (2017)
  • Raven’s Home (2017)
  • Spider-Man – Series (2017)
  • Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
  • Breaking2 (2017)
  • Inhumans (2017)
  • Vampirina (2017)
  • Jane (2017)
  • Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)
  • Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
  • Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
  • Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
  • Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
  • Planet of the Birds (2018)
  • Zombies (2018)
  • Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
  • Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)
  • Muppet Babies (2018)
  • Into the Okavango (2018)
  • Drain the Oceans (2018)
  • Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)
  • Big City Greens (2018)
  • Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
  • Freaky Friday (2018)
  • Science Fair (2018)
  • Free Solo (2018)
  • Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
  • Star Wars Resistance (2018)
  • Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)
  • LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)
  • Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
  • Mission to the Sun (2018)
  • The Flood (2018)
  • Life-Size 2 (2018)
  • Tree Climbing Lions (2018)
  • Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)
  • Sydney to the Max (2019)
  • Kim Possible (2019)
  • Fast Layne (2019)
  • Into the Grand Canyon (2019)
  • Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)
  • The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)
  • Captain Marvel (2019)
  • Dumbo (2019)
  • Hostile Planet (2019)
  • Amphibia (2019)
  • Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)
  • Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)
  • Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)
  • One Day at Disney (2019)
  • Encore! (2019)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)
  • Noelle (2019)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
  • Lady and the Tramp (2019)
  • The Mandalorian (2019)

Altri Articoli

Ottobre 1, 2016

[Video] Green Arrow e Flash danno il benvenuto a Supergirl nel fight club dei supereroi

Febbraio 11, 2016

Lo sfogo annuale é tornato, ecco il trailer italiano di La Notte del Giudizio: Election Year

Novembre 29, 2017

Armie Hammer sulla rimozione di una sua parte del corpo in Chiamami col tuo Nome