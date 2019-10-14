Nel primo pomeriggio odierno Disney ha diffuso la lista completa dei primi film - con serie tv e programmi tv - presenti sul catalogo Disney+ dal 12 novembre.
La lista di titoli è stata diffusa attraverso i canali social Disney+ (qui su Twitter). Ovviamente tra i tanti programmi proposti nel catalogo spiccano film - e serie tv - targate Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, e Pixar.
Informazioni su Disney+
Il lancio ufficiale negli Usa del servizio Disney+ è previsto per il 12 novembre. In Europa Occidentale, nonchè in America Latina, è previsto - non ci sono ancora conferme ufficiali - per la prima metà del 2020 (Italia inclusa). Per quanto riguarda il lancio globale, l'ultimo aggiornamento parlava di fine 2021.
Disney ha confermato poi i prezzi di lancio del servizio. In Usa e in Canada 6.99 dollari mensili, mentre in Olanda 6.99 euro mensili, e 69.99 dollari annui. In Usa, inoltre, sarà possibile avere anche Hulu ed ESPN per 12.99 dollari. Non sarà possibile invece condividere le password (ciò che accade oggi con Netflix o Hulu), a tal proposito Disney collaborerà con Charter Communications per tracciare gli IP e fare controlli incrociati.
L'iscrizione per il servizio Disney+, infine, sarà possibile online o attraverso le app delle piattaforme Apple, Google, Xbox One, Sony (Android TV o PlayStation 4) e Roku.
Qui la lista completa (in ordine di uscita)
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
- Dumbo (1941)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Treasure Island (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- The Living Desert (1953)
- The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- The African Lion (1955)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
- Perri (1957)
- Old Yeller (1957)
- White Wilderness (1958)
- The Sign of Zorro (1958)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
- Babes in Toyland (1961)
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- Almost Angels (1962)
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- Mary Poppins (1964)
- Emil and the Detectives (1964)
- Those Calloways (1965)
- The Sound of Music (1965)
- That Darn Cat! (1965)
- The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
- The Love Bug (1969)
- Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- The Barefoot Executive (1971)
- The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
- The Biscuit Eater (1972)
- Snowball Express (1972)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- Herbie Rides Again (1974)
- The Bears and I (1974)
- The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
- The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
- Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
- Gus (1976)
- Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
- The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Candleshoe (1977)
- Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
- The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
- The Muppet Movie (1979)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
- Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- The Black Hole (1979)
- Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
- Amy (1981)
- The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
- The Fox and the Hound (1981)
- Spider-Man – Series (1981)
- Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)
- TRON (1982)
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Return to Oz (1985)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)
- The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
- One Magic Christmas (1985)
- Mr. Boogedy (1986)
- Fuzzbucket (1986)
- Casebusters (1986)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Flight of the Navigator (1986)
- The Christmas Star (1986)
- Benji the Hunted (1987)
- DuckTales (1987)
- Three Men and a Baby (1987)
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)
- Willow (1988)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
- Turner & Hooch (1989)
- Cheetah (1989)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Simpsons (1989)
- Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
- TaleSpin (1990)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
- White Fang (1991)
- Shipwrecked (1991)
- The Rocketeer (1991)
- Darkwing Duck (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Newsies (1992)
- Sister Act (1992)
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
- Goof Troop (1992)
- The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)
- X-Men – Series (1992)
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Life With Mikey (1993)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Bonkers (1993)
- Boy Meets World (1993)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Three Musketeers (1993)
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
- Iron Will (1994)
- Blank Check (1994)
- Thumbelina (1994)
- The Return of Jafar (1994)
- The Lion King (1994)
- Camp Nowhere (1994)
- Iron Man – Series (1994)
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Gargoyles (1994)
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- Spider-Man – Series (1994)
- Heavyweights (1995)
- Tall Tale (1995)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)
- Timon & Pumbaa (1995)
- Frank and Ollie (1995)
- Toy Story (1995)
- Tom and Huck (1995)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Jack (1996)
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
- First Kid (1996)
- Quack Pack (1996)
- Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)
- The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
- Smart Guy (1997)
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
- Hercules (1997)
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
- Recess (1997)
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
- Flubber (1997)
- Ruby Bridges (1998)
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- Belle’s Magical World (1998)
- Meet the Deedles (1998)
- Miracle at Midnight (1998)
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
- Mulan (1998)
- You Lucky Dog (1998)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
- Brink! (1998)
- Hercules – Series (1998)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)
- Out of the Box (1998)
- Halloweentown (1998)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Mighty Joe Young (1998)
- So Weird (1999)
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)
- My Favorite Martian (1999)
- Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- Can of Worms (1999)
- The Thirteenth Year (1999)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Smart House (1999)
- Inspector Gadget (1999)
- Johnny Tsunami (1999)
- Genius (1999)
- Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)
- Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
- The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)
- Annie (1999)
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
- Horse Sense (1999)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Fantasia 2000 (2000)
- Up, Up and Away (2000)
- The Color of Friendship (2000)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)
- Alley Cats Strike (2000)
- Rip Girls (2000)
- Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)
- Even Stevens (2000)
- The Kid (2000)
- Ready to Run (2000)
- Quints (2000)
- The Other Me (2000)
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
- Remember the Titans (2000)
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
- X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)
- Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
- 102 Dalmatians (2000)
- The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Zenon: The Zequel (2001)
- Lizzie McGuire (2001)
- The Book of Pooh (2001)
- Recess: School’s Out (2001)
- Motocrossed (2001)
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
- The Luck of the Irish (2001)
- Hounded (2001)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- The Jennie Project (2001)
- The Princess Diaries (2001)
- Jumping Ship (2001)
- The Poof Point (2001)
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- ‘Twas the Night (2001)
- Three Days (2001)
- Snow Dogs (2002)
- Double Teamed (2002)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
- Cadet Kelly (2002)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
- Tru Confessions (2002)
- The Rookie (2002)
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Kim Possible (2002)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Get a Clue (2002)
- Tarzan & Jane (2002)
- The Country Bears (2002)
- Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
- A Ring of Endless Light (2002)
- The Scream Team (2002)
- Tuck Everlasting (2002)
- The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- You Wish! (2003)
- That’s So Raven (2003)
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Right on Track (2003)
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- The Even Stevens Movie (2003)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- The Cheetah Girls (2003)
- Stitch! The Movie (2003)
- Deep Blue (2003)
- Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Full-Court Miracle (2003)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
- The Young Black Stallion (2003)
- Pixel Perfect (2004)
- Teacher’s Pet (2004)
- Miracle (2004)
- The Lion King 1½ (2004)
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
- Going to the Mat (2004)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- Sacred Planet (2004)
- Zenon: Z3 (2004)
- Phil of the Future (2004)
- America’s Heart and Soul (2004)
- Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)
- Tiger Cruise (2004)
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)
- Halloweentown High (2004)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
- Now You See It… (2005)
- Aliens of the Deep (2005)
- Mulan II (2005)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- The Pacifier (2005)
- Millions (2005)
- Buffalo Dreams (2005)
- Ice Princess (2005)
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Go Figure (2005)
- Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
- Life Is Ruff (2005)
- Valiant (2005)
- The Proud Family Movie (2005)
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
- The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
- Little Einsteins (2005)
- Twitches (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
- Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
- Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
- High School Musical (2006)
- Roving Mars (2006)
- The Emperor’s New School (2006)
- Bambi II (2006)
- Eight Below (2006)
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- Cow Belles (2006)
- Hannah Montana (2006)
- The Wild (2006)
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)
- Cars (2006)
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
- Leroy & Stitch (2006)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
- Read It and Weep (2006)
- The Replacements (2006)
- Invincible (2006)
- The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)
- Flicka (2006)
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
- The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
- Jump In! (2007)
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
- My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- High School Musical 2 (2007)
- Phineas and Ferb (2007)
- Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)
- The Game Plan (2007)
- Twitches Too (2007)
- Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)
- Dan in Real Life (2007)
- Snowglobe (2007)
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
- Minutemen (2008)
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
- College Road Trip (2008)
- Iron Man (2008)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
- Camp Rock (2008)
- WALL•E (2008)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
- The Suite Life on Deck (2008)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
- Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
- Dadnapped (2009)
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
- Hatching Pete (2009)
- JONAS (2009)
- Trail of the Panda (2009)
- Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
- Princess Protection Program (2009)
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)
- Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Skyrunners (2009)
- Starstruck (2010)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
- Good Luck Charlie (2010)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Den Brother (2010)
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
- Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
- Secretariat (2010)
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)
- Great Migrations (2010)
- Shake It Up (2010)
- Avalon High (2010)
- Tangled (2010)
- TRON: Legacy (2010)
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)
- Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)
- The Suite Life Movie (2011)
- Lemonade Mouth (2011)
- African Cats (2011)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)
- Kickin’ It (2011)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
- Teen Spirit (2011)
- Jessie (2011)
- Brain Games (2011)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)
- Geek Charming (2011)
- The Muppets (2011)
- Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)
- 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
- Frenemies (2012)
- Lab Rats (2012)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
- Chimpanzee (2012)
- Violetta (2012)
- TRON: Uprising (2012)
- Let It Shine (2012)
- Gravity Falls (2012)
- Brave (2012)
- Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
- Crash & Bernstein (2012)
- Girl vs. Monster (2012)
- Secret of the Wings (2012)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Life Below Zero (2013)
- Avengers Assemble (2013)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Teen Beach Movie (2013)
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)
- Super Buddies (2013)
- Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Frozen (2013)
- Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
- Cloud 9 (2014)
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)
- Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)
- Bears (2014)
- Zapped (2014)
- Girl Meets World (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
- Star Wars Rebels (2014)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)
- The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)
- Bad Hair Day (2015)
- Monkey Kingdom (2015)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Inside Out (2015)
- Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)
- Best Friends Whenever (2015)
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
- Descendants (2015)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)
- PJ Masks (2015)
- The Muppets – Series (2015)
- Invisible Sister (2015)
- The Lion Guard (2015)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- Wild Yellowstone (2015)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
- The Finest Hours (2016)
- Stuck in the Middle (2016)
- Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)
- Zootopia (2016)
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
- World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)
- Bizaardvark (2016)
- The BFG (2016)
- Elena of Avalor (2016)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Queen of Katwe (2016)
- Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)
- The Swap (2016)
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
- Moana (2016)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Before the Flood (2016)
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)
- Atlantis Rising (2017)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
- Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
- Tangled: The Series (2017)
- Andi Mack (2017)
- Puppy Dog Pals (2017)
- Born in China (2017)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
- Cars 3 (2017)
- Earth Live (2017)
- Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
- Descendants 2 (2017)
- Raven’s Home (2017)
- Spider-Man – Series (2017)
- Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
- Breaking2 (2017)
- Inhumans (2017)
- Vampirina (2017)
- Jane (2017)
- Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
- Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
- Planet of the Birds (2018)
- Zombies (2018)
- Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)
- Muppet Babies (2018)
- Into the Okavango (2018)
- Drain the Oceans (2018)
- Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)
- Big City Greens (2018)
- Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Science Fair (2018)
- Free Solo (2018)
- Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
- Star Wars Resistance (2018)
- Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)
- Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
- Mission to the Sun (2018)
- The Flood (2018)
- Life-Size 2 (2018)
- Tree Climbing Lions (2018)
- Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)
- Sydney to the Max (2019)
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Fast Layne (2019)
- Into the Grand Canyon (2019)
- Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
- Dumbo (2019)
- Hostile Planet (2019)
- Amphibia (2019)
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)
- Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)
- Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)
- One Day at Disney (2019)
- Encore! (2019)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)
- Noelle (2019)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- The Mandalorian (2019)
